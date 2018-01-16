Business Live: Tuesday 16 January

Getty Images

Where now for inflation after it hit 3.1% in November.

Looking ahead to the ONS announcement at 9.30am, Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor notes the inflationary impact of oil prices at $70 a barrel.

He also says: "If you look at the US, for example, the additional issue they’ve got coming through there is that unemployment is getting so low the labour market is starting to get a little bit tight.

"What that should mean in theory at some point is that you either have to pay more to employ people or you have to pay your existing staff more which is obviously inflationary as well.

"That’s one of the reasons why the US Federal Reserve and to a lesser extent the Bank of England here are keeping such a close eye in terms of further necessary interest rate hikes."