Business Live: Tuesday 16 January

Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan and Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
Where now for inflation?
BBC Radio 5 live
Where now for inflation after it hit 3.1% in November.
Looking ahead to the ONS announcement at 9.30am, Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor notes the inflationary impact of oil prices at $70 a barrel.
He also says: "If you look at the US, for example, the additional issue they’ve got coming through there is that unemployment is getting so low the labour market is starting to get a little bit tight.
"What that should mean in theory at some point is that you either have to pay more to employ people or you have to pay your existing staff more which is obviously inflationary as well.
"That’s one of the reasons why the US Federal Reserve and to a lesser extent the Bank of England here are keeping such a close eye in terms of further necessary interest rate hikes."
Cold hard truth of Carillion's collapse
BBC Radio 5 live
Flora-tec in Cambridge is sub-contractor of Carillion and is owed £800,000 by the collapsed company.
Now its future is in doubt, according to managing director Andy Bradley
He tells Wake Up to Money: "Carillion use us to provide grounds maintenance for a number of local government contracts – prison, schools, hospitals, that kind of thing.
"In fact, last month we were knee deep in snow. My guys were out at 3.00am clearing snow, putting salt down to make sure that schools and other public buildings were safe for other people to use – we’re not going to get paid for that."
And in other news...
Inflation figures for December will be released at 9.30am by the Office for National Statistics.
It climbed to 3.1% in November - above the Bank of England's 2% target - will it continue to rise or start to tick downwards?
Premier Foods will release a trading update after yesterday pouring cold water on reports that it was in talks to sell its Batchelors soup brand to major shareholder Nissin Foods of Japan.
And the Christmas trading updates keep coming - JD Sports, Dunelm and Greggs will publish figures this morning.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live.
Carillion will continue to dominate headlines on Tuesday with many questions still to be answered following the collapse of the construction and services company.
The government said it will support Carillion's public sector projects - but there is no such certainty for the 62% of the company's 20,000 UK employees who work on private sector contracts.
The future is also highly uncertain for many of the sub-contractors who relied on Carillion for work.
