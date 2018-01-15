Business Live: Mon 15 January

Dozens of people have been evacuated after a collapse at Indonesia's stock exchange in Jakarta, during a trading break.

Pictures on Indonesian television have shown people running away from the site.

It is unclear what part of the exchange collapsed but pictures on social media showed the ground covered in debris.

The stock exchange building also houses the World Bank’s local office on the 12th and 13th floors.

Initial reports suggest there are casualties.

Indonesian markets are currently in midday break and will reopen at 1.30pm local time (0630 GMT).