Business Live: Euro surges

The world's biggest asset manager BlackRock has reported record results for 2017.
It's profits were helped by a $1.2bn gain as a result of the recent shake of the US tax laws.
By the end of the fourth quarter - during which its profits were better than expected - the firm had $6.29 trillion in assets under management for its investors.
BlackRock’s record 2017 results reflect the long-term investments we’ve consistently made in our business to better serve clients - $367bn of total net inflows for the year were the strongest flows in BlackRock’s history, and included $103bn in the fourth quarter.
Open Banking will 'transform' banking
Open Banking comes into effect tomorrow (see earlier posts) with aim of boosting competition in financial services.
The Competition and Markets Authority(CMA) found that only 3% of personal banking customers moved their accounts each year.
The idea behind Open Banking is that if rival banks have access to a customer's financial data, they could be in a position to offer them a better deal.
CMA director Adam Land, says: “This is a major milestone. These reforms
will transform retail banking, completely changing the way that people interact
with their accounts.
“Open Banking
will allow you to take control of your own data and use it to find the best
deals, help you switch and manage your money securely and more effectively. The
possibilities are endless.”
Daunt: One size doesn't fit all in retail
Waterstones has a policy which allows its individual store managers to take some decisions according to the location they're operating in .
Boss James Daunt was asked if that approach would work for department stores which are struggling to succeed at the moment.
"Do I believe that sitting in a head office determining what is done up and down the land and ensuring - which is what these companies do - that it's done in an identical way is a sensible and efficient way to run the businesses? No, absolutely not.
"You end up with huge and very expensive head offices determining exactly what each shop does which in itself is extremely expensive, but it's also dispiriting, so the people working in them don't enjoy it as much.
"And to my mind, and certainly for us as booksellers, what we do in Middlesborough should be different to what we do in Ayr or Harrogate or down in Truro and frankly the people in each of those places know it a lot better than we do sitting in head office."
Facebook changes 'could be existential'
Amol Rajan is the BBC's Media Editor.
He comments on Facebook's plan to change how its news feed works, making posts from businesses, brands and media less prominent.
It sold 2.1 million BMW-branded cars up 4.2% on the previous year, and the seventh year in a row of record results.
That growth is being propelled by China where sales grew 15%.
The MINI brand also notched up record sales, with 371,881 cars delivered to customers up 3.2%.
Despite those successes BMW remains behind Mercedes-Benz in the luxury sector.
Both car makers will be nervous about the rise of Tesla, which only delivered 100,000 cars last year, but is growing fast, sales were up 33% on 2016.
Record Christmas for Fortnum and Mason
Upmarket grocer, Fortnum and Mason had a record Christmas trading period.
In the five weeks to 31 December like-for-like sales were up 13%. Online sales jumped 23%.
Responding to those figures, Sofie Willmott, senior retail analyst at GlobalData, said: "Fortnum and Mason’s record
sales demonstrate that desirable product and an aspirational environment can
persuade shoppers to spend and that regular discounting is not always essential
to drive visitor-purchaser conversion.
"The likes of Debenhams and House of
Fraser should take note and consider the importance of protecting brand
identity and credibility in order to ensure their stores and websites remain a
desirable place to shop."
Competing with Amazon on books 'impossible'
BBC Radio 5 live
Retail success, or otherwise, has been high up the business agenda this week.
On Wake up to Money the boss of Waterstones James Daunt shared his views on running a book chain in a hugely competitive environment.
Amazon is this extremely efficient online presence and to compete with them in books from scratch, which effectively is what we would need to do, is frankly impossible. So what we do is simply stick to what we do best, which is sell books on a High Street in a lovely environment and above all have people working for us who enjoy their jobs and give very good service.
Tourist numbers are Big in Japan
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Whether they came for the cherry blossom, the culture or the karaoke, Japan had a record number of foreign visitors last
year, according to official figures just out.
About 28.7 million tourists visited in 2017 - that's treble what it was seeing five years ago.
Japan has been racheting up its marketing ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as easing visa requirements.
Most of the tourists came from China (6.79 million) and South Korea (6.46 million).
With Japan's economy showing no real sign of emerging from its malaise, tourism is one of the great hopes for an economic kick-start.
Hong Kong hits record winning streak
Hong Kong's main share index ended up higher yet again today. That's the 14th consecutive session of gains which is a new record.
At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was ahead by 292.2 points or 0.9% at 31,412.5.
Elsewhere China's Shanghai Composite index added 0.1% but Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped by 0.2% to 23,653.8.
Euro at highest against dollar since 2014
The euro has soared to its highest level against the dollar since 2014.
It went above $1.21 after reports of a breakthrough in coalition talks to form a new German government.
That built on gains made by the euro on Thursday.
Those came after minutes were published from the European Central Bank's December meeting, showed it was looking at altering its monetary policy guidance because of the eurozone's improving economy.
"The big picture is that any shift in communication, whether it happens in
March or June or if it's gradual or hawkish, now seems to be backed by the
majority of the governing council, which didn't seem to be the case in
October," Frederik Ducrozet, an economist at Banque Pictet, told Bloomberg.
On Wake up to Money, Catherine Shuttleworth from Savvy Marketing was asked if it was clear which supermarkets had done well over the Christmas trading period.
"Broadly the outstanding winners in food are Aldi and Lidl and they have outperformed the market," she said.
Some analysts had been saying that the Big Four supermarkets had had a "brilliant" Christmas she said, but with food inflation running at 3.7%, the Big Four had "benefited from food inflation and they've benefited from passing some price increases onto the customer," she added.
"So I think behind the scenes all of the retailers have had a tough Christmas in food except for Aldi and Lidl where we have shopped in our droves this Christmas."
Market open: Bovis and B&M rise; Mitchells slides
In the early going for shares in London Bovis Homes has opened 1.5% higher after its trading update.
The house builder promised a "significant improvement" in its financial performance this year and a 20% dividend hike.
Discount retailer B&M is up 3.7% after a strong trading update.
Pub chain group Mitchells & Butlers is down 2% after it said adverse weather had weighed on trading in the run-up to Christmas.
Brazil says it will push ahead with economic reforms after Standard and Poor's downgraded its long-term credit rating because of "slower-than-expected" changes by President Michel Temer's administration.
The finance ministry said the government would continue to seek measures such as pensions reforms in an effort to guarantee sustainable economic growth.
S&P said it was downgrading Brazil's credit standing further into junk status to BB- because of its disappointing efforts to address rising debt levels.
The agency kept Brazil's short-term rating at B.
Happy Christmas for M&B
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
It's Friday, which as usual is a bit thin on the ground for corporate news.
However, pub chain Mitchells & Butlers says like-for-like sales rose 3.9% over the three week festive season, with a record 225,000 meals sold on Christmas Day - 5.4% higher.
However, M&B - which owns chains including All Bar One, O'Neill's and Toby Carvery - says adverse weather in the run-up to the festive season had an impact on trading.
That means unadjusted like-for-like sales growth for the year to date is up 1.1%, with total sales up 0.5%.
Bank on it
BBC Breakfast
Business presenter Ben Thompson explains everything you need to know about Open Banking on BBC Breakfast.
More on Open banking now - those new rules which come into effect tomorrow and will mean banks have to share customers' details with rivals.
Faith Reynolds of the Financial Services Consumer Panel was asked about the thorny issue of security. "The Open Banking Implementation Entity has worked very hard to design technology which means that consumers are not giving away their log on details to other companies," she said.
"They are actually redirected to their bank's website and just give their usual log in details to their bank and then their bank securely redirects them back to the other company.
But, as with any technology, she said "you're sharing more information, there's more information flowing around the system, and so we can expect to see illegal actors wanting to take advantage of that".
"It does mean that consumers need to be vigilant in the same way that we need to be vigilant when we're thinking about what we put up on social media, how we look after our passwords, how we update our security, we'll need to be keeping on top of that even more so."
Discount retailer's sales leap
Discount retailer B&M saw group sales jump by 22.7% in the three months to 23 December.
B&M's other chains include Heron and Jawoll.
The company, which describes itself as "the UK's leading general merchandise value said management was "confident that the group will meet market expectations" for profits in the current financial year.
The group has 569 B&M stores and 263 Heron outlets in the UK as well as 84 Jawoll shops in Germany.
Bovis sees strong 2018 and promises raised dividend
In its trading update today chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: "There has been a step change in the quality of our homes delivered on completion and I'm pleased to see this reflected in our level of customer satisfaction which continues to improve."
Bovis is upbeat about the prospects for 2018, saying it is "confident" of delivering a "significant improvement" in financial performance.
As a result it plans to raise its dividend by 20% in 2018.
Facebook to shake up news feed
BBC World Service
Facebook has acknowledged that changes it's making to prioritise meaningful social interactions on the site will mean many users will spend less time on it, reports BBC World Service.
Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said he felt a responsibility to make sure Facebook wasn't just fun to use but was also good for people's well-being.
He said public content from businesses and media had begun to crowd out the personal connections that people most valued.
Facebook has come under growing criticism over the addictive nature of the site and the possible harm to people's mental health.
President Trump has signalled that he is ready to pull out of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
"He's not actually going to do it. We are looking at this as a negotiating tactic to try to get what he wants. This is his mode of operation," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics.
"At the end I'm pretty sure we will get a trade deal with Canada and the President will tell us that it is the best trade deal in the history of the planet."
It's been a bumpy week for the bond markets, which trade (largely) in government debt.
A big sell off on Wednesday left yields on benchmark government debts at their highest level in nine months.
Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, tells Today: "The focus this week has been pretty much on the Fed [US Federal Reserve] and what they are going to be doing and the US Fed is clearly committed to a course of raising US interest rates.
"Every time we have seen interest rates go up in the past, each of the last five tightening episodes at the Fed, we've seen long-term interest rates [bond yields] go up with them - that's the idea of the tightening. It's a wobble that probably leads on a track upwards."
Mr Weinberg does not expect any interest rate increases in the UK this year.
'Retail is about detail'
BBC Radio 5 live
It's been a busy week for retailers. Many of them have published their Christmas trading updates. Broadly it seems things went pretty well for most food retailers, but not so well at non-food specialists.
James Daunt, managing director of book chain Waterstones, was on Wake up to Money.
"Customers are brutal judges of how good a retailer is," he said.
They always have been but in "tough times" that impact is more savage, he added.
Retailers need to be "excellent", on service, pricing and range of products.
But for different retailers that means different things.
"Retail is very much about detail".
China remains upset with Marriott International after Tibet, Taiwan gaffe
Marriott International's China website is shut for one week following a Tibet, Taiwan error
The Chinese government remains upset with Marriott
International after the hotel giant listed Tibet and Taiwan as separate
countries in a survey emailed to customers.
Shanghai authorities have shut down the hotel’s official
Chinese website for a week, and for a short period blocked its app.
The hotel giant has apologised repeatedly for the survey’s
mistake – and has said it does not support separatist movements in China.
Beijing considers self-ruling Taiwan to be a breakaway
province and Tibet is governed as an autonomous region.
Hong Kong and Macau, which were also listed on the Mandarin-language survey
as separate countries, are both special administrative regions of China.
China is usually quick to respond to any actions or
statements it deems supportive of separatist movements - especially related to
Tibet and Taiwan.
Unfortunately, the hotel further upset authorities and Chinese
patrons when one of its social media accounts "liked" a post made by
a group supporting a separatist Tibet.
On Thursday, Marriott’s chief executive Arne Sorenson apologised for the two separate gaffes, saying the hotel giant
"respects and supports Chinese sovereignty and its territorial
integrity".
'No necessity' for petrol prices to rise
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Brent crude prices rose above $70 a barrel yesterday, so will higher petrol and diesel prices follow?
Not yet, says Edmund King the president of the motoring organisation, the AA.
He says the wholesale price of petrol is actually slightly lower than it was in November.
"At the moment there's no necessity for the oil companies and the petrol retailers to actually hike the prices, but obviously there's pressure at the global price is increasing," he said.
A litre of petrol has already increased by nearly 5p a litre since the start of November, with diesel up 3p.
Both are at a four-year high, averaging £1.21 for petrol and £1.24 for diesel.
What will Open Banking mean?
BBC Radio 5 live
The new Open Banking rules come into effect tomorrow, meaning financial services companies have to share their customers' details with rivals if the customer wants them to.
Faith Reynolds of the Financial Services Consumer Panel, which represents consumer interests, was on Wake up to Money.
She pointed out the changes will be introduced in a "phased roll out" so customers won't see much change to begin with - in fact probably not until March. She described it as an "evolution rather than a revolution".
However, she added: "You may find that companies approach you and offer you services, for example, loans." Price comparison websites might offer you new ways of comparing products.
Also, your might find the companies they asking you if you want to share your account details .
"It's then up to the consumer to make the choice about what they whether they want to share the information," or carry on as before, she said.
More reasons for the oil price rise
BBC Radio 5 live
The oil price has also been boosted by geopolitics, Sophie Kilvert told Wake up to Money, amid protests in Iran and fears that the US could impose sanctions on the key oil producing country again.
Also, cold weather in US has pushed up demand there at a time when US stockpiles are really down - partly due to the cold.
On the demand side - the global economy is "humming along quite nicely" and so that has increased demand.
All of which has meant that the oil price was drifting up towards the end of 2017 and has jumped steeply so far this year, she said.
Why is the oil price at $70?
BBC Radio 5 live
The price of oil has hit $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2014.
Brent crude climbed after members of Opec, the cartel of 14 oil-producing nations that accounts for 40% of the world's output, said it would continue to limit supplies.
Sophie Kilvert, senior investment manager at Seven Investment Management, was on Wake up to Money to talk about what's going on.
She said one reason was Opec and Russia were working together "for once", having agreed to cut production and to maintain that reduction throughout 2018. "That's part of it."
Good morning
Welcome to the final Business Live of the week.
Coming up today: the government is expected to meet representatives from Carillion and the Pensions Regulator to discuss the giant services and construction company's pensions deficit.
Carillion, which is one of the government's biggest contractors, is struggling under £1.5bn of debt, including a pension shortfall of £587m.
The company held talks with its lenders and advisers in London on Wednesday - but no announcement has been made on a business plan to secure its future.
Also, expect to hear a lot in the news today about Open Banking.
From Saturday all banks holding UK or European customer data have to let rivals see it so that they can offer a better deal.
The UK's competition watchdog says this so-called new regime will revolutionise many people's financial lives, helping them get better deals, but not everyone agrees.
Stay with us for that and the rest of the business news as it comes in.
Live Reporting
By Karen Hoggan and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
BlackRock reports record results
The world's biggest asset manager BlackRock has reported record results for 2017.
It's profits were helped by a $1.2bn gain as a result of the recent shake of the US tax laws.
By the end of the fourth quarter - during which its profits were better than expected - the firm had $6.29 trillion in assets under management for its investors.
Open Banking will 'transform' banking
Open Banking comes into effect tomorrow (see earlier posts) with aim of boosting competition in financial services.
The Competition and Markets Authority(CMA) found that only 3% of personal banking customers moved their accounts each year.
The idea behind Open Banking is that if rival banks have access to a customer's financial data, they could be in a position to offer them a better deal.
CMA director Adam Land, says: “This is a major milestone. These reforms will transform retail banking, completely changing the way that people interact with their accounts.
“Open Banking will allow you to take control of your own data and use it to find the best deals, help you switch and manage your money securely and more effectively. The possibilities are endless.”
Daunt: One size doesn't fit all in retail
Waterstones has a policy which allows its individual store managers to take some decisions according to the location they're operating in .
Boss James Daunt was asked if that approach would work for department stores which are struggling to succeed at the moment.
"Do I believe that sitting in a head office determining what is done up and down the land and ensuring - which is what these companies do - that it's done in an identical way is a sensible and efficient way to run the businesses? No, absolutely not.
"You end up with huge and very expensive head offices determining exactly what each shop does which in itself is extremely expensive, but it's also dispiriting, so the people working in them don't enjoy it as much.
"And to my mind, and certainly for us as booksellers, what we do in Middlesborough should be different to what we do in Ayr or Harrogate or down in Truro and frankly the people in each of those places know it a lot better than we do sitting in head office."
Facebook changes 'could be existential'
Amol Rajan is the BBC's Media Editor.
He comments on Facebook's plan to change how its news feed works, making posts from businesses, brands and media less prominent.
Bumper sales for BMW
2017 was another record year for BMW.
It sold 2.1 million BMW-branded cars up 4.2% on the previous year, and the seventh year in a row of record results.
That growth is being propelled by China where sales grew 15%.
The MINI brand also notched up record sales, with 371,881 cars delivered to customers up 3.2%.
Despite those successes BMW remains behind Mercedes-Benz in the luxury sector.
Both car makers will be nervous about the rise of Tesla, which only delivered 100,000 cars last year, but is growing fast, sales were up 33% on 2016.
Record Christmas for Fortnum and Mason
Upmarket grocer, Fortnum and Mason had a record Christmas trading period.
In the five weeks to 31 December like-for-like sales were up 13%. Online sales jumped 23%.
Responding to those figures, Sofie Willmott, senior retail analyst at GlobalData, said: "Fortnum and Mason’s record sales demonstrate that desirable product and an aspirational environment can persuade shoppers to spend and that regular discounting is not always essential to drive visitor-purchaser conversion.
"The likes of Debenhams and House of Fraser should take note and consider the importance of protecting brand identity and credibility in order to ensure their stores and websites remain a desirable place to shop."
Competing with Amazon on books 'impossible'
BBC Radio 5 live
Retail success, or otherwise, has been high up the business agenda this week.
On Wake up to Money the boss of Waterstones James Daunt shared his views on running a book chain in a hugely competitive environment.
Tourist numbers are Big in Japan
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Whether they came for the cherry blossom, the culture or the karaoke, Japan had a record number of foreign visitors last year, according to official figures just out.
About 28.7 million tourists visited in 2017 - that's treble what it was seeing five years ago.
Japan has been racheting up its marketing ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as easing visa requirements.
Most of the tourists came from China (6.79 million) and South Korea (6.46 million).
With Japan's economy showing no real sign of emerging from its malaise, tourism is one of the great hopes for an economic kick-start.
Hong Kong hits record winning streak
Hong Kong's main share index ended up higher yet again today. That's the 14th consecutive session of gains which is a new record.
At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was ahead by 292.2 points or 0.9% at 31,412.5.
Elsewhere China's Shanghai Composite index added 0.1% but Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped by 0.2% to 23,653.8.
Euro at highest against dollar since 2014
The euro has soared to its highest level against the dollar since 2014.
It went above $1.21 after reports of a breakthrough in coalition talks to form a new German government.
That built on gains made by the euro on Thursday.
Those came after minutes were published from the European Central Bank's December meeting, showed it was looking at altering its monetary policy guidance because of the eurozone's improving economy.
"The big picture is that any shift in communication, whether it happens in March or June or if it's gradual or hawkish, now seems to be backed by the majority of the governing council, which didn't seem to be the case in October," Frederik Ducrozet, an economist at Banque Pictet, told Bloomberg.
GKN appoints new chief executive
You might remember the shambles over the appointment over GKN's last chief executive.
The company announced the appointment of Kevin Cummins, who then left the company before even taking up the role.
Anyhow, GKN has now appointed Anne Stevens as the new boss. Previously she has worked at Ford and Lockheed Martin and started at GKN in 2017.
She has a challenge ahead of her. In October GKN warned about weak profits due to problems at its North American business.
BreakingGKN shares soar after takeover bid
GKN shares have jumped more than 20% after the engineering firm said it had rejected a takeover bid from Melrose Industries.
GKN said the cash and stock offer undervalued the company.
What's in a name?
BBC Radio 5 live
Should we still be regarding Aldi and Lidl as a breed apart from the longer established supermarket chains?
That was the question raised by Savvy Marketing's Catherine Shuttleworth during the Wake up to Money's upsum of the week's retail results.
"I wonder if this is the year when we'll stop calling them the discounters and the big Four because now they're playing on a level playing field," said said.
Aldi and Lidl are taking share from the Big Four and "particularly Sainsbury's and Tesco and M&S are under pressure".
All the retailers had improved their "premium ranges" this Christmas she said.
"We have traded up and I think what's happened there is the discounters have had a really fantastic offer so people have been in there and shopped with them."
B&M inflicts 'pain' on big four
Retail analyst Bryan Roberts tweets:
Aldi and Lidl 'outstanding' Christmas winners
BBC Radio 5 live
On Wake up to Money, Catherine Shuttleworth from Savvy Marketing was asked if it was clear which supermarkets had done well over the Christmas trading period.
"Broadly the outstanding winners in food are Aldi and Lidl and they have outperformed the market," she said.
Some analysts had been saying that the Big Four supermarkets had had a "brilliant" Christmas she said, but with food inflation running at 3.7%, the Big Four had "benefited from food inflation and they've benefited from passing some price increases onto the customer," she added.
"So I think behind the scenes all of the retailers have had a tough Christmas in food except for Aldi and Lidl where we have shopped in our droves this Christmas."
Market open: Bovis and B&M rise; Mitchells slides
In the early going for shares in London Bovis Homes has opened 1.5% higher after its trading update.
The house builder promised a "significant improvement" in its financial performance this year and a 20% dividend hike.
Discount retailer B&M is up 3.7% after a strong trading update.
Pub chain group Mitchells & Butlers is down 2% after it said adverse weather had weighed on trading in the run-up to Christmas.
Overall the FTSE 100 is a few points higher.
More junk for Brazil
Brazil says it will push ahead with economic reforms after Standard and Poor's downgraded its long-term credit rating because of "slower-than-expected" changes by President Michel Temer's administration.
The finance ministry said the government would continue to seek measures such as pensions reforms in an effort to guarantee sustainable economic growth.
S&P said it was downgrading Brazil's credit standing further into junk status to BB- because of its disappointing efforts to address rising debt levels.
The agency kept Brazil's short-term rating at B.
Happy Christmas for M&B
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
It's Friday, which as usual is a bit thin on the ground for corporate news.
However, pub chain Mitchells & Butlers says like-for-like sales rose 3.9% over the three week festive season, with a record 225,000 meals sold on Christmas Day - 5.4% higher.
However, M&B - which owns chains including All Bar One, O'Neill's and Toby Carvery - says adverse weather in the run-up to the festive season had an impact on trading.
That means unadjusted like-for-like sales growth for the year to date is up 1.1%, with total sales up 0.5%.
Bank on it
BBC Breakfast
Business presenter Ben Thompson explains everything you need to know about Open Banking on BBC Breakfast.
How secure will Open banking be?
BBC Radio 5 live
More on Open banking now - those new rules which come into effect tomorrow and will mean banks have to share customers' details with rivals.
Faith Reynolds of the Financial Services Consumer Panel was asked about the thorny issue of security. "The Open Banking Implementation Entity has worked very hard to design technology which means that consumers are not giving away their log on details to other companies," she said.
"They are actually redirected to their bank's website and just give their usual log in details to their bank and then their bank securely redirects them back to the other company.
But, as with any technology, she said "you're sharing more information, there's more information flowing around the system, and so we can expect to see illegal actors wanting to take advantage of that".
"It does mean that consumers need to be vigilant in the same way that we need to be vigilant when we're thinking about what we put up on social media, how we look after our passwords, how we update our security, we'll need to be keeping on top of that even more so."
Discount retailer's sales leap
Discount retailer B&M saw group sales jump by 22.7% in the three months to 23 December.
B&M's other chains include Heron and Jawoll.
The company, which describes itself as "the UK's leading general merchandise value said management was "confident that the group will meet market expectations" for profits in the current financial year.
The group has 569 B&M stores and 263 Heron outlets in the UK as well as 84 Jawoll shops in Germany.
Bovis sees strong 2018 and promises raised dividend
You might remember that the reputation of Bovis Homes was hammered last year, when it had to set aside millions of pounds to fix poorly built homes.
In its trading update today chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: "There has been a step change in the quality of our homes delivered on completion and I'm pleased to see this reflected in our level of customer satisfaction which continues to improve."
Bovis is upbeat about the prospects for 2018, saying it is "confident" of delivering a "significant improvement" in financial performance.
As a result it plans to raise its dividend by 20% in 2018.
Facebook to shake up news feed
BBC World Service
Facebook has acknowledged that changes it's making to prioritise meaningful social interactions on the site will mean many users will spend less time on it, reports BBC World Service.
Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said he felt a responsibility to make sure Facebook wasn't just fun to use but was also good for people's well-being.
He said public content from businesses and media had begun to crowd out the personal connections that people most valued.
Facebook has come under growing criticism over the addictive nature of the site and the possible harm to people's mental health.
Read more here.
Best trade deal in history?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
President Trump has signalled that he is ready to pull out of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
"He's not actually going to do it. We are looking at this as a negotiating tactic to try to get what he wants. This is his mode of operation," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics.
"At the end I'm pretty sure we will get a trade deal with Canada and the President will tell us that it is the best trade deal in the history of the planet."
Below is the President's tweet from October 2016.
Why the wobble in the bond market?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
It's been a bumpy week for the bond markets, which trade (largely) in government debt.
A big sell off on Wednesday left yields on benchmark government debts at their highest level in nine months.
Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, tells Today: "The focus this week has been pretty much on the Fed [US Federal Reserve] and what they are going to be doing and the US Fed is clearly committed to a course of raising US interest rates.
"Every time we have seen interest rates go up in the past, each of the last five tightening episodes at the Fed, we've seen long-term interest rates [bond yields] go up with them - that's the idea of the tightening. It's a wobble that probably leads on a track upwards."
Mr Weinberg does not expect any interest rate increases in the UK this year.
'Retail is about detail'
BBC Radio 5 live
It's been a busy week for retailers. Many of them have published their Christmas trading updates. Broadly it seems things went pretty well for most food retailers, but not so well at non-food specialists.
James Daunt, managing director of book chain Waterstones, was on Wake up to Money.
"Customers are brutal judges of how good a retailer is," he said.
They always have been but in "tough times" that impact is more savage, he added.
Retailers need to be "excellent", on service, pricing and range of products.
But for different retailers that means different things.
"Retail is very much about detail".
China remains upset with Marriott International after Tibet, Taiwan gaffe
Marriott International's China website is shut for one week following a Tibet, Taiwan error
The Chinese government remains upset with Marriott International after the hotel giant listed Tibet and Taiwan as separate countries in a survey emailed to customers.
Shanghai authorities have shut down the hotel’s official Chinese website for a week, and for a short period blocked its app.
The hotel giant has apologised repeatedly for the survey’s mistake – and has said it does not support separatist movements in China.
Beijing considers self-ruling Taiwan to be a breakaway province and Tibet is governed as an autonomous region.
Hong Kong and Macau, which were also listed on the Mandarin-language survey as separate countries, are both special administrative regions of China.
China is usually quick to respond to any actions or statements it deems supportive of separatist movements - especially related to Tibet and Taiwan.
Unfortunately, the hotel further upset authorities and Chinese patrons when one of its social media accounts "liked" a post made by a group supporting a separatist Tibet.
On Thursday, Marriott’s chief executive Arne Sorenson apologised for the two separate gaffes, saying the hotel giant "respects and supports Chinese sovereignty and its territorial integrity".
'No necessity' for petrol prices to rise
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Brent crude prices rose above $70 a barrel yesterday, so will higher petrol and diesel prices follow?
Not yet, says Edmund King the president of the motoring organisation, the AA.
He says the wholesale price of petrol is actually slightly lower than it was in November.
"At the moment there's no necessity for the oil companies and the petrol retailers to actually hike the prices, but obviously there's pressure at the global price is increasing," he said.
A litre of petrol has already increased by nearly 5p a litre since the start of November, with diesel up 3p.
Both are at a four-year high, averaging £1.21 for petrol and £1.24 for diesel.
What will Open Banking mean?
BBC Radio 5 live
The new Open Banking rules come into effect tomorrow, meaning financial services companies have to share their customers' details with rivals if the customer wants them to.
Faith Reynolds of the Financial Services Consumer Panel, which represents consumer interests, was on Wake up to Money.
She pointed out the changes will be introduced in a "phased roll out" so customers won't see much change to begin with - in fact probably not until March. She described it as an "evolution rather than a revolution".
However, she added: "You may find that companies approach you and offer you services, for example, loans." Price comparison websites might offer you new ways of comparing products.
Also, your might find the companies they asking you if you want to share your account details .
"It's then up to the consumer to make the choice about what they whether they want to share the information," or carry on as before, she said.
More reasons for the oil price rise
BBC Radio 5 live
The oil price has also been boosted by geopolitics, Sophie Kilvert told Wake up to Money, amid protests in Iran and fears that the US could impose sanctions on the key oil producing country again.
Also, cold weather in US has pushed up demand there at a time when US stockpiles are really down - partly due to the cold.
On the demand side - the global economy is "humming along quite nicely" and so that has increased demand.
All of which has meant that the oil price was drifting up towards the end of 2017 and has jumped steeply so far this year, she said.
Why is the oil price at $70?
BBC Radio 5 live
The price of oil has hit $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2014.
Brent crude climbed after members of Opec, the cartel of 14 oil-producing nations that accounts for 40% of the world's output, said it would continue to limit supplies.
Sophie Kilvert, senior investment manager at Seven Investment Management, was on Wake up to Money to talk about what's going on.
She said one reason was Opec and Russia were working together "for once", having agreed to cut production and to maintain that reduction throughout 2018. "That's part of it."
Good morning
Welcome to the final Business Live of the week.
Coming up today: the government is expected to meet representatives from Carillion and the Pensions Regulator to discuss the giant services and construction company's pensions deficit.
Carillion, which is one of the government's biggest contractors, is struggling under £1.5bn of debt, including a pension shortfall of £587m.
The company held talks with its lenders and advisers in London on Wednesday - but no announcement has been made on a business plan to secure its future.
Also, expect to hear a lot in the news today about Open Banking.
From Saturday all banks holding UK or European customer data have to let rivals see it so that they can offer a better deal.
The UK's competition watchdog says this so-called new regime will revolutionise many people's financial lives, helping them get better deals, but not everyone agrees.
Stay with us for that and the rest of the business news as it comes in.