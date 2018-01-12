Business Live: Euro surges

Getty Images

Waterstones has a policy which allows its individual store managers to take some decisions according to the location they're operating in .

Boss James Daunt was asked if that approach would work for department stores which are struggling to succeed at the moment.

"Do I believe that sitting in a head office determining what is done up and down the land and ensuring - which is what these companies do - that it's done in an identical way is a sensible and efficient way to run the businesses? No, absolutely not.

"You end up with huge and very expensive head offices determining exactly what each shop does which in itself is extremely expensive, but it's also dispiriting, so the people working in them don't enjoy it as much.

"And to my mind, and certainly for us as booksellers, what we do in Middlesborough should be different to what we do in Ayr or Harrogate or down in Truro and frankly the people in each of those places know it a lot better than we do sitting in head office."