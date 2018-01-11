Business Live: Thursday 11 January

South Korea is planning a bill to ban cryptocurrencies being traded through its exchanges.
The country's justice minister said virtual currencies such as Bitcoin caused "great concern".
Also on Thursday it emerged that South Korea's largest
cryptocurrency exchanges had been raided by police and tax agencies in a probe into alleged tax evasion.
Virtual currencies fluctuate wildly in price, and on Thursday Bitcoin lost about 10% of its value. But given the low levels of trading and relatively small number of people holding it, it is hard to accurately gauge how much of that price change is the result of events in South Korea.
Some of the biggest names in retail will tell the market how they performed over the key Christmas trading period today.
They include Tesco, John Lewis and its supermarket chain Waitrose, Marks and Spencer, House of Fraser and online fashion retailer Boohoo.com.
We'll bring you those results as we get them.
Then later Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet bosses from some of the countries biggest financial companies - Aviva, HSBC, Barclays and others - to discuss what Brexit will mean for the industry.
Stay with us for all the latest on that and any other news as it comes in.
South Korea plans Bitcoin trading ban
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
