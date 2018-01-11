Business Live: Thursday 11 January

Welcome to Thursday's Business Live.

Some of the biggest names in retail will tell the market how they performed over the key Christmas trading period today.

They include Tesco, John Lewis and its supermarket chain Waitrose, Marks and Spencer, House of Fraser and online fashion retailer Boohoo.com.

We'll bring you those results as we get them.

Then later Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet bosses from some of the countries biggest financial companies - Aviva, HSBC, Barclays and others - to discuss what Brexit will mean for the industry.

Stay with us for all the latest on that and any other news as it comes in.