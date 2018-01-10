Business Live: Wednesday 10 January

The suit seller expects full-year, pre-tax profit of between £6.5m and £6.8m, blaming lower than expected shopper numbers in its stores in December.
Sainsbury's sees 'record' Christmas sales
Supermarket chain Sainsbury's notched up record sales in the week leading up to Christmas, it has revealed in its trading update.
It also published its third quarter results which showed total retail sales were up by 1.2%, excluding fuel sales, and like-for-like sales - which strip out stores open for less than a year - up 1.1%, excluding fuel.
It said general merchandise and clothing "outperformed the market in challenging conditions".
It now expected pre-tax profits for the year as a whole to be "moderately ahead" of expectations.
Mike Coupe, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "We're pleased with our performance across the Group this quarter. We had a strong Christmas week, with record sales, over 340,000 online grocery orders and stellar growth in Ar
'Hard to envisage' government rescuing Carillion
BBC Radio 5 live
Construction company Carillion is a major supplier to the government and helps to maintain schools and hospitals.
It is also part of a consortium building the £56bn HS2 high-speed rail link - but Stockdale Securities construction analyst Alastair Stewart doesn't think the government will ride to the rescue.
He told Wake up to Money: "It's very hard to envisage a Conservative Government taking a stake," in the the firm.
Carillion's debt 'coming back to bite'
BBC Radio 5 live
More on Carillion now...
On Wake up to Money Mohammed Choukeir, chief investment officer with Kleinwort Hambros, was asked if the 90% fall in share price suggested that at one time investors in the company weren't as "on top of things" as they might have been.
He said: "It [Carillion] has high profile projects which makes it quite lucrative and obviously it's a major player, but the big issues around the debt are clearly now coming back to bite, and if it doesn't come up with a compelling restructuring plan then the market will just completely throw in the towel on this.
'Sunseeker has strongest order book in history'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Sales of boats and yachts in the UK rose 3.4% last year to £3bn, the highest level since the financial crisis, in part thanks to the weakened pound.
Phil Popham is the chief executive of Britain's biggest boat builder, Sunseeker.
He says the firm has the strongest order book in its history and are 90% sold for this year.
And that's despite a starting price of £650,000.
Mr Popham says that more and more people around the world can afford his company's boats.
Around 50% of the firm's sales go into the Mediterranean and a "free trade agreement" with the European Union after Brexit "would very much be on our agenda".
But confidence in the global economy among his customers is more important.
World Bank concerned about highly priced stocks and bonds
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The current upswing in global growth will fade says Franziska Ohnsorge, the chief economist at the World Bank, and there is a danger that it will fall back to something "much lower to what we have got used to".
The current state of the financial markets is a big risk to the global economy, she says. Asset prices are "very highly valued", particularly stock markets in advanced economies and bond markets across the world.
The price-to-earnings ratio (one relative measure of share price value) of the US stock market has only been higher twice, in 2000 just before the dot-com bubble burst or 1929 before the Great Depression.
There is a risk of a "sharp correction" which could raise borrowing costs around the world, Ms Ohnsorge says.
New plastic charge in the bag?
The 5p charge for plastic bags in large shops in England is set to be extended to cover nearly all carrier bags, as part of new plans for the environment.
Since being introduced in England in October 2015 the 5p charge has cut plastic bag use by nearly 90%.
However, shops with fewer than 250 employees are currently exempt from the charge, as are airport shops and outlets on trains, planes or ships. Read the full story here
'Judgement Day' for Carillion
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
"It is in quite serious trouble. I would call today Judgement Day," says David Madden an analyst at CMC Markets about Carillion, the troubled building services firm.
It is expected to reveal a new business plan in an attempt to recover from a shocking few months. Carillion is a major supplier to the government and is one of the companies building the High Speed 2 rail line.
The company has a "tremendous amount of work" in the pipeline says Mr Madden, but has a "serious" cashflow problem.
Carillion meets its creditors later today.
Why is Carillion in trouble?
BBC Radio 5 live
The UK's second biggest construction company Carillion's shares dropped by 90% last year after a series of profits warnings.Analysts reckon it's got £1.5bn of debt.
Later today the firm's due to announce a plan which it hopes will save it from collapse.e
Alastair Stewart construction and property analyst at Stockdale Securities was on Wake up to Money.
He was asked how Carillion got itself into trouble.
He said it wasn't just that it bid too low on contracts, also it had too much debt for a contractor.
Also, he said management "seemed driven into making acquisitions", merging with Wimpey, Mowlem and Alfred McAlpine - essentially buying turnover.
Sweet Home Alabama?
Japanese auto giants Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama to build their new $1.6bn (£1.2bn) US factory, according to several reports.
Live Reporting
By Karen Hoggan and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
BreakingSpread-betting: 'Serious risk' for consumers
The Financial Conduct Authority has released long-awaited findings of a review into the spread-betting industry.
It was not happy with the oversight and control arrangements in the industry.
As a result the FCA says "consumers may be at serious risk of harm from poor practices in this sector".
The review was from July 2015 to June 2016 and over that period 76% of their retail customers lost money.
Lidl reports 'record sales'
Lidl says it was the "fastest growing supermarket" over Christmas and achieved "record sales" in December.
Sales rose by 16% compared with December 2016 and it saw its "highest ever footfall", it says.
The week beginning 18 December was Lidl UK’s strongest ever trading week, it adds.
About 600 tonnes of brussels sprouts were sold, along with 17 million mince pies, and more than 800,000 litres of Champagne and Prosecco.
Sales of Champagne rose by 25% while Prosecco sales shot up by 60%.
BreakingMoss Bros profit warning
Moss Bros has warned that annual profits will be slightly below current market expectations.
Sweet Home Alabama?
Japanese auto giants Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama to build their new $1.6bn (£1.2bn) US factory, according to several reports.
The firms revealed last year that they planned a US joint venture,with production scheduled to begin in 2021.
At the time, President Donald Trump said the decision was "a great investment" in US manufacturing.
The choice for the factory location had reportedly been narrowed down to either Alabama or North Carolina. Read the full story here
Mind the skills gap
BBC Radio 5 live
The British Chambers of Commerce says the shortage of skilled workers is reaching "critical levels", with huge numbers of firms finding it difficult to recruit suitably qualified staff..
Toby Parkins, director of software development with Headforwards, a software development company in Cornwall was on Wake up to Money.
He said it was becoming increasingly difficult to recruit people from the EU.
Asked why companies didn't train their own staff, he pointed out that every IT company had a continual training programme in order to keep up.
However, he said it takes up to 10 years to get somebody to a point where they're "really effective". Even if people were taken on today, it would be quite a few years before they're productive.
It was "hugely costly" to train people up - so firms are looking for people who have some skills already, he added.
Good morning
Welcome to the midweek Business Live.
It's been a week of retail trading updates - and today Sainsbury's is due to reveal how it did over Christmas, along with its quarterly results.
We'll also get an insight into how clothing chains are doing when SuperGroup - owner of the SuperDry brand - and Ted Baker publish their festive updates.
So do stay with us for that and all the latest business news as it breaks.