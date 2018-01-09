Business Live: Tuesday 9 January

The drone market continues to grow, and although regulation is still being decided, many in the industry see business potential for the technology.
Major global accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers have appointed Elaine White as UK drones leader - a newly-created role.
"Drones are useful because they're a way of capturing data that will
give business a powerful advantage," she tells Wake Up to Money.
"If we translate this over into large infrastructure project, you could use a
drone periodically to travel over a large landscape. You can check your
progress is going to plan... you can create a comprehensive record that
can be used in disputes later.
"I predict this will become business as
usual in this space."
Kids should only have an hour on smartphones
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Teenagers who spend on hour a day on a phone are the happiest and more than two or three hours should be the limit, says psychology professor Jean Twenge.
There is some evidence that the over-use of electronic devices is damaging to the mental health of children and teenagers.
Professor Twenge said that one answer would be that during the set-up of a smartphone it would ask how old the user is.
At that stage the parent would have the opportunity to limit the apps available on the phone, limit the amount of time it is used for and shut it down at a certain time of night.
More and more silicon valley executives are expressing concern over the amount of time spent on devices, Professor Twenge says.
Samsung 'at heart of technological advancements'
BBC Radio 5 live
Why is Samsung doing so well, despite a difficult 2017 which was a massive recall of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone?
"The DRam chips which are going into everyone's smartphones continue to be in extraordinary demand, and Samsung is right at the heart of technological development of this part of the market and that's what it's benefiting from," Chris Ralph, chief investment officer at St James Place Wealth Management tells Wake Up To Money.
And even though Western markets like the US and the UK might already have peak smartphone penetration, there is still a lot of opportunity in other markets, he says.
"If you look at the growing use of smartphones in India and China, the fact [is], it's completely replaced fixed line telephony."
Samsung set for another record profit
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Its top executive is in jail for corruption and one of its flagship phones became a laughing stock after batteries caught fire. But you wouldn't know it from the bottom line.
The strong demand for its microchips lies behind the success.
Official figures will come out in a few weeks time but past experience tells us that these estimates are usually pretty much bang on.
Split picture in the retail sector
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Overall total retail sales were a bit higher in December compared with the previous year, up almost one and a half percent.
But that number hides a split says Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC).
Food retailers saw growth, partly reflecting higher inflation which, in turn, is driven by the weaker pound.
But in non-food sales it is a much gloomier picture. Like-for-like non-food sales fell 4% in December.
Ms Dickinson says that falling disposable income is leaving shoppers with less money to spend on non-essential items.
Should there be a cap on bonuses?
BBC Radio 5 live
Persimmon Homes' chief executive is going is receive a bonus of £130m in a previously-agreed share rewards scheme that was set up in 2012.
Some shareholders are unhappy about this and feel that there should be a cap.
Ruth Bender, professor of corporate financial strategy at the Cranfield School of Management, explains to BBC Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money programme that the scheme was set up when the house-building market was down, in order to incentivise executive directors to generate more profits.
"Over 80% of [shareholders] signed off it. Generally many of them aren't that interested...for many of them, it was an options scheme that rewarded cash and profits, they understood that, and no one really thought there should be a cap on it," she says.
However, she does believe that the bonus is a result of the booming housing market and a government change in policy.
"You should be incentivising good stuff, but this has been a reward for good luck. You shouldn't be rewarding people for a government change in policy."
Intel to make flawed chips safe in a week
Intel's chief executive has said software fixes to address the recently discovered Meltdown and Spectre bugs in microchips would be released in the next few days.
Brian Krzanich was speaking at the beginning of his keynote speech at the CES trade show event in Las Vegas.
He said 90% of processors and products from the past five years would be patched "within a week".
GoPro, which is known for its action cameras, has announced that it is exiting the drone market and will be cutting its staff by a fifth.
The firm said revenue fell almost 40% in the fourth quarter to $340m compared to the same period in 2016.
“It’s a great little company, started in Silicon Valley
by surfers, used by surfers. I always thought, if everyone who has an action
camera has one, where do you go from there?," said BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones.
"Then they became a social media company, then got into drones... but they were too late.”
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live.
This morning, we're looking at how retailers performed in December - the British Retail Consortium says that lots of retailers ended
up discounting before Christmas.
The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) tech trade show is currently on in Las Vegas and there are lots of technological advances being touted, particularly involving artificial intelligence.
And in other news, the markets have seen the most promising start to the year since 2006.
Looking ahead, house builder Persimmon will be putting out its results today, as well as supermarket Morrisons and Majestic Wine.
Live Reporting
By Mary-Ann Russon and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
What will drones be useful for?
BBC Radio 5 live
The drone market continues to grow, and although regulation is still being decided, many in the industry see business potential for the technology.
Major global accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers have appointed Elaine White as UK drones leader - a newly-created role.
"Drones are useful because they're a way of capturing data that will give business a powerful advantage," she tells Wake Up to Money.
"If we translate this over into large infrastructure project, you could use a drone periodically to travel over a large landscape. You can check your progress is going to plan... you can create a comprehensive record that can be used in disputes later.
"I predict this will become business as usual in this space."
Kids should only have an hour on smartphones
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Teenagers who spend on hour a day on a phone are the happiest and more than two or three hours should be the limit, says psychology professor Jean Twenge.
She is giving advice to an investment firm which is calling on Apple to make a bigger effort to protect young people.
There is some evidence that the over-use of electronic devices is damaging to the mental health of children and teenagers.
Professor Twenge said that one answer would be that during the set-up of a smartphone it would ask how old the user is.
At that stage the parent would have the opportunity to limit the apps available on the phone, limit the amount of time it is used for and shut it down at a certain time of night.
More and more silicon valley executives are expressing concern over the amount of time spent on devices, Professor Twenge says.
Samsung 'at heart of technological advancements'
BBC Radio 5 live
Why is Samsung doing so well, despite a difficult 2017 which was a massive recall of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone?
"The DRam chips which are going into everyone's smartphones continue to be in extraordinary demand, and Samsung is right at the heart of technological development of this part of the market and that's what it's benefiting from," Chris Ralph, chief investment officer at St James Place Wealth Management tells Wake Up To Money.
And even though Western markets like the US and the UK might already have peak smartphone penetration, there is still a lot of opportunity in other markets, he says.
"If you look at the growing use of smartphones in India and China, the fact [is], it's completely replaced fixed line telephony."
Samsung set for another record profit
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Its top executive is in jail for corruption and one of its flagship phones became a laughing stock after batteries caught fire. But you wouldn't know it from the bottom line.
Samsung Electronics says it expects to deliver record profits for the last three months of 2017 - of 15.1 trillion won ($14.1bn; £10.4bn) - up 64% from a year earlier.
The strong demand for its microchips lies behind the success.
Official figures will come out in a few weeks time but past experience tells us that these estimates are usually pretty much bang on.
Split picture in the retail sector
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Overall total retail sales were a bit higher in December compared with the previous year, up almost one and a half percent.
But that number hides a split says Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC).
Food retailers saw growth, partly reflecting higher inflation which, in turn, is driven by the weaker pound.
But in non-food sales it is a much gloomier picture. Like-for-like non-food sales fell 4% in December.
Ms Dickinson says that falling disposable income is leaving shoppers with less money to spend on non-essential items.
Should there be a cap on bonuses?
BBC Radio 5 live
Persimmon Homes' chief executive is going is receive a bonus of £130m in a previously-agreed share rewards scheme that was set up in 2012.
Some shareholders are unhappy about this and feel that there should be a cap.
Ruth Bender, professor of corporate financial strategy at the Cranfield School of Management, explains to BBC Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money programme that the scheme was set up when the house-building market was down, in order to incentivise executive directors to generate more profits.
"Over 80% of [shareholders] signed off it. Generally many of them aren't that interested...for many of them, it was an options scheme that rewarded cash and profits, they understood that, and no one really thought there should be a cap on it," she says.
However, she does believe that the bonus is a result of the booming housing market and a government change in policy.
"You should be incentivising good stuff, but this has been a reward for good luck. You shouldn't be rewarding people for a government change in policy."
Intel to make flawed chips safe in a week
Intel's chief executive has said software fixes to address the recently discovered Meltdown and Spectre bugs in microchips would be released in the next few days.
Brian Krzanich was speaking at the beginning of his keynote speech at the CES trade show event in Las Vegas.
He said 90% of processors and products from the past five years would be patched "within a week".
Read more here.
GoPro pulling out of drone market
BBC Radio 5 live
GoPro, which is known for its action cameras, has announced that it is exiting the drone market and will be cutting its staff by a fifth.
The firm said revenue fell almost 40% in the fourth quarter to $340m compared to the same period in 2016.
“It’s a great little company, started in Silicon Valley by surfers, used by surfers. I always thought, if everyone who has an action camera has one, where do you go from there?," said BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones.
"Then they became a social media company, then got into drones... but they were too late.”
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live.
This morning, we're looking at how retailers performed in December - the British Retail Consortium says that lots of retailers ended up discounting before Christmas.
The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) tech trade show is currently on in Las Vegas and there are lots of technological advances being touted, particularly involving artificial intelligence.
And in other news, the markets have seen the most promising start to the year since 2006.
Looking ahead, house builder Persimmon will be putting out its results today, as well as supermarket Morrisons and Majestic Wine.