Business Live: Tuesday 9 January

The drone market continues to grow, and although regulation is still being decided, many in the industry see business potential for the technology.

Major global accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers have appointed Elaine White as UK drones leader - a newly-created role.

"Drones are useful because they're a way of capturing data that will give business a powerful advantage," she tells Wake Up to Money.

"If we translate this over into large infrastructure project, you could use a drone periodically to travel over a large landscape. You can check your progress is going to plan... you can create a comprehensive record that can be used in disputes later.

"I predict this will become business as usual in this space."