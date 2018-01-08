Business Live: Manufacturing's 'upbeat mood'

Another 3.3m vehicles with airbags made by Japanese car parts producer Takata have been recalled in the US.
The firm is facing billions of dollars in liabilities over its defective airbags, which have been linked to at least 17 deaths worldwide.
Some of the airbags contained faulty inflators which expanded with too much force, spraying metal shrapnel.
Already, more than 100 million cars with Takata airbags, including about 70 million vehicles in the US, have been recalled since concerns first emerged in 2007. It is the biggest safety recall in automotive history.
However, because the problem is only thought to emerge after several years - more than half the airbags have not yet been replaced - with the focus initially being put on older vehicles.
Aspall will help Molson Coors 'premiumise'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Suffolk based family cider and vinegar business Aspall is being bought by Molson Coors for an undisclosed sum.
Henry Chevallier-Guild is the chairman of Aspall and part of the family that has owned the business for eight generations.
He said that about a year ago the company decided the family could no longer supply the investment needed by the company to continue growing and it started looking for outside investors.
"It's a huge wrench and not a decision you take lightly," he said.
To maintain quality, the family will continue to taste every batch of cider, Mr Chavallier-Guild confirms.
"Every breakfast," he jokes.
Phil Whitehead is the boss of Molson Coors in the UK.
He says the deal is part of the company's strategy to "premiumise" their portfolio.
Molson Coors intends to invest in Suffolk and invest in the product, he said.
Mothercare sales slide
Mothercare has kicked off a week retail trading updates... and it makes for grim reading.
UK sales fell 7.2% in the 12 weeks to 30 December, while international sales were down 3%.
Unlike many struggling retailers, Mothercare can't even point to online sales as the one bright spot. The firm saw a 6.9% slide in online, which represents about 42% of total UK sales.
Mothercare's chief executive, Mark Newton-Jones, said the fall was in part due to a "conscious decision to remain at full price to protect our brand positioning prior to Christmas, but to then discount more heavily in the end of season sale".
But he added: "Going forward, we are not anticipating any improvement in the short-term market conditions for the UK."
Some 20 retailers, big and small, are expected to publish trading updates this week, including major names Tesco and Marks and Spencer.
Microsoft exec gets China's first long-term visa for foreigners
Beijing promised the approval process would be quick - and at least for now - that seems to be true.
State media reports a Microsoft executive has been the first to be granted a ten-year visa.
Sajualumootil George, the US firm's human resources director for Greater Asia, Middle East and Africa of Microsoft can now move in and out of China freely and stay for up to 180 days at a time.
Amazon's 'astonishing' market share
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Justin Urquhart Stewart co-founder of Seven Investment Management says he is "astonished" by figures in a report by Bloomberg that Amazon may have accounted for 89% of online sales in the US over the holiday period.
However market share is little changed from a year ago, which suggests traditional retailers are hanging on to customers despite shoppers moving online, the report says.
Retail's big week
BBC Radio 5 live
It's an important week for the retail sector, with Christmas trading updates from a string companies.
The prediction from investor Justin Urquhart Stewart is that figures from supermarket Morrisons will be better than expected, while Sainsbury's could be a little weaker than last year.
"Tesco is looking good," the director of Seven Investment Management tells Wake up to Money.
As for Marks and Spencer, "food has not been as successful, but clothing will be a little better".
We'll let you know later in the week whether his forecasts hit the mark.
Metal basher confident about this year
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Rowan Crozier is chief executive of Brandauer, a company which stamps metal products.
It exports between 4 and 5 million parts a week to China and half a billion parts to the US every year.
Their significant competition is from Germany.
"There is uncertainty out there all around Brexit and what might happen," he said.
However, his company invested a million pounds last year and intends to raise that by 50% in 2018.
2018 looks bright for manufacturing
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
"It looks like 2018 could be another good year for UK manufacturers," says Lee Hopley, chief economist at the body that represents manufacturers, the EEF.
She says the recovering global economy has been helping.
However she says there are "more risks than opportunities", in particular related to Brexit. But she also points out that manufacturers faces cybersecurity threats.
Manufacturers in 'upbeat mood'
Businesses are more optimistic about the global economic outlook, with hiring
intentions returning to near record highs, a survey show.
The EEF said manufacturers believe a growing global economy will sustain new
orders in the coming months, although many expected a deterioration in the UK.
Chief executive Stephen Phipson said: "Manufacturers left 2017 in an upbeat
mood and are set to outpace the rest of the economy again this year as the
growth in global trade continues to gain momentum.
"That is not to say everything in the 2018 garden is rosy, however, as there
are plenty of factors that could puncture this positive picture. Chief amongst these is Brexit which has put the investment outlook on a knife
edge."
Aspall: keep calm and carry on
BBC Radio 5 live
Aspall, the family cider brand founded in Suffolk in 1728, has been sold to the US beer giant Molson Coors, which owns brands including Carling and Miller.
Traditionalists may be crying into their pints, but Gabe Cook, consultant and cider expert, thinks the new owners could be good for the Aspall brand.
He tells Wake up to Money that Moslon has a good track record when taking over brands, citing its purchase of Cornwall brewer Sharp's.
"If Molson are wise they will leave well alone and let the family keep on with what they are doing," he says.
Good morning and welcome to the first business livepage of the week. Stay with us for all today's business news, including Halifax house price data and consumer spending figures from Visa - which accounts for £1 in every £3 spent on cards in the UK. There are also trading figures from Jaguar Land Rover and Easyjet.
Live Reporting
By Russell Hotten and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
BreakingMothercare shares plummet
Mothercare shares have plunged 28% after the company earlier warned over profits.
Do you want fries with that juice?
Over the coming years its seems likely more and more of us will be driving electric cars.
So what will we do while waiting for them to recharge?
Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla, has some ideas...
Another 3.3m Takata airbags recalled
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Another 3.3m vehicles with airbags made by Japanese car parts producer Takata have been recalled in the US.
The firm is facing billions of dollars in liabilities over its defective airbags, which have been linked to at least 17 deaths worldwide.
Some of the airbags contained faulty inflators which expanded with too much force, spraying metal shrapnel.
Already, more than 100 million cars with Takata airbags, including about 70 million vehicles in the US, have been recalled since concerns first emerged in 2007. It is the biggest safety recall in automotive history.
However, because the problem is only thought to emerge after several years - more than half the airbags have not yet been replaced - with the focus initially being put on older vehicles.
Aspall will help Molson Coors 'premiumise'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Suffolk based family cider and vinegar business Aspall is being bought by Molson Coors for an undisclosed sum.
Henry Chevallier-Guild is the chairman of Aspall and part of the family that has owned the business for eight generations.
He said that about a year ago the company decided the family could no longer supply the investment needed by the company to continue growing and it started looking for outside investors.
"It's a huge wrench and not a decision you take lightly," he said.
To maintain quality, the family will continue to taste every batch of cider, Mr Chavallier-Guild confirms.
"Every breakfast," he jokes.
Phil Whitehead is the boss of Molson Coors in the UK.
He says the deal is part of the company's strategy to "premiumise" their portfolio.
Molson Coors intends to invest in Suffolk and invest in the product, he said.
Mothercare sales slide
Mothercare has kicked off a week retail trading updates... and it makes for grim reading.
UK sales fell 7.2% in the 12 weeks to 30 December, while international sales were down 3%.
Unlike many struggling retailers, Mothercare can't even point to online sales as the one bright spot. The firm saw a 6.9% slide in online, which represents about 42% of total UK sales.
Mothercare's chief executive, Mark Newton-Jones, said the fall was in part due to a "conscious decision to remain at full price to protect our brand positioning prior to Christmas, but to then discount more heavily in the end of season sale".
But he added: "Going forward, we are not anticipating any improvement in the short-term market conditions for the UK."
Some 20 retailers, big and small, are expected to publish trading updates this week, including major names Tesco and Marks and Spencer.
Microsoft exec gets China's first long-term visa for foreigners
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Last week China said it would start issuing long-term visas to lure highly skilled people from abroad to work in the country.
Beijing promised the approval process would be quick - and at least for now - that seems to be true.
State media reports a Microsoft executive has been the first to be granted a ten-year visa.
Sajualumootil George, the US firm's human resources director for Greater Asia, Middle East and Africa of Microsoft can now move in and out of China freely and stay for up to 180 days at a time.
Amazon's 'astonishing' market share
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Justin Urquhart Stewart co-founder of Seven Investment Management says he is "astonished" by figures in a report by Bloomberg that Amazon may have accounted for 89% of online sales in the US over the holiday period.
However market share is little changed from a year ago, which suggests traditional retailers are hanging on to customers despite shoppers moving online, the report says.
Retail's big week
BBC Radio 5 live
It's an important week for the retail sector, with Christmas trading updates from a string companies.
The prediction from investor Justin Urquhart Stewart is that figures from supermarket Morrisons will be better than expected, while Sainsbury's could be a little weaker than last year.
"Tesco is looking good," the director of Seven Investment Management tells Wake up to Money.
As for Marks and Spencer, "food has not been as successful, but clothing will be a little better".
We'll let you know later in the week whether his forecasts hit the mark.
Metal basher confident about this year
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Rowan Crozier is chief executive of Brandauer, a company which stamps metal products.
It exports between 4 and 5 million parts a week to China and half a billion parts to the US every year.
Their significant competition is from Germany.
"There is uncertainty out there all around Brexit and what might happen," he said.
However, his company invested a million pounds last year and intends to raise that by 50% in 2018.
2018 looks bright for manufacturing
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
"It looks like 2018 could be another good year for UK manufacturers," says Lee Hopley, chief economist at the body that represents manufacturers, the EEF.
She says the recovering global economy has been helping.
However she says there are "more risks than opportunities", in particular related to Brexit. But she also points out that manufacturers faces cybersecurity threats.
Manufacturers in 'upbeat mood'
Businesses are more optimistic about the global economic outlook, with hiring intentions returning to near record highs, a survey show.
The EEF said manufacturers believe a growing global economy will sustain new orders in the coming months, although many expected a deterioration in the UK.
Chief executive Stephen Phipson said: "Manufacturers left 2017 in an upbeat mood and are set to outpace the rest of the economy again this year as the growth in global trade continues to gain momentum.
"That is not to say everything in the 2018 garden is rosy, however, as there are plenty of factors that could puncture this positive picture. Chief amongst these is Brexit which has put the investment outlook on a knife edge."
Aspall: keep calm and carry on
BBC Radio 5 live
Aspall, the family cider brand founded in Suffolk in 1728, has been sold to the US beer giant Molson Coors, which owns brands including Carling and Miller.
Traditionalists may be crying into their pints, but Gabe Cook, consultant and cider expert, thinks the new owners could be good for the Aspall brand.
He tells Wake up to Money that Moslon has a good track record when taking over brands, citing its purchase of Cornwall brewer Sharp's.
"If Molson are wise they will leave well alone and let the family keep on with what they are doing," he says.
Good morning and welcome to the first business livepage of the week. Stay with us for all today's business news, including Halifax house price data and consumer spending figures from Visa - which accounts for £1 in every £3 spent on cards in the UK. There are also trading figures from Jaguar Land Rover and Easyjet.