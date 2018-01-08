Business Live: Manufacturing's 'upbeat mood'

Reuters

Another 3.3m vehicles with airbags made by Japanese car parts producer Takata have been recalled in the US.

The firm is facing billions of dollars in liabilities over its defective airbags, which have been linked to at least 17 deaths worldwide.

Some of the airbags contained faulty inflators which expanded with too much force, spraying metal shrapnel.

Already, more than 100 million cars with Takata airbags, including about 70 million vehicles in the US, have been recalled since concerns first emerged in 2007. It is the biggest safety recall in automotive history.

However, because the problem is only thought to emerge after several years - more than half the airbags have not yet been replaced - with the focus initially being put on older vehicles.