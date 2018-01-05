Business Live: Friday 5 January

Premier League 'should lower ticket prices' says Kompany
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who has recently completed an MBA, has told Wake Up to Money that Premier League clubs could improve their fortunes by cutting ticket prices.
That would create a better atmosphere and make it even more likely that they would win at home.
"The reason why the competitive advantage exists is because it's a TV product. The value in a TV product exists in the fact that you've got people in the stadium who are loud and make a lot of noise and atmosphere, and that as well has a benefit to home advantage.
"Therefore, my suggestion would be actually to say OK, use that competitive advantage to lower the price for the fans...
"We know that the Premier League can still grow a lot, because there's so many markets - India, China - all these big markets who are still untapped at the moment. But the question is, at what point do you reach breaking point where you've squeezed so much out of your people at home, and almost creating this situation where if you fall, you fall really hard."
'Start-ups are risky'
Last year saw record UK tech investment of nearly £3bn, with London-based firms attracting the lion’s share of funding, suggests data from London & Partners, a firm which promotes London.
Pip Jamieson is founder of tech start-up The Dots, an app which aims to connect creative professionals and freelancers to new jobs.
She says her firm has just completed a second round of investment which raised £4m from high net worth angel and "super-angel" investors in syndicates. She didn't try getting funds from banks or the stock market.
"Start-ups are risky. That sort of cash isn't available for people like me. Next stage maybe," she said.
"People like Deliveroo have been raising a huge amount of money from what you call venture capitalists, but then there are the long tail, there's lots of businesses like mine that are doing £4m tickets, but there's also a huge amount of start-ups who are raising like £50,000 or £100,000 through crowd-funding platforms."
Good morning
UK car sales dropped about 5.6% last year, the first drop for six years, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
A 'Latte levy' of 25p per cup has been urged by MPs in a bid to cut waste.
And later this morning we'll get UK productivity figures for the third quarter.