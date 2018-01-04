Business Live: Debenhams' sales fall

Getty Images

German discount supermarket chain Aldi racked up record sales over Christmas, crossed the £10bn mark for the first time.

In the UK sales rose by more than 15% in December compared with the year earlier.

The German chain currently has a 6.9% share of the UK market, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

This figure makes it the fifth-biggest supermarket in the UK after Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.