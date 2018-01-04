Business Live: Debenhams' sales fall

"Low mortgage
rates and healthy employment growth continued to support
demand in 2017, while supply constraints provided support
for house prices," says Robert Gardner,
Nationwide's chief economist.
"However, this was offset by mounting
pressure on household incomes, which exerted an increasing
drag on consumer confidence as the year progressed."
Whitbread chairman to retire
Premier Inn and Costa owner Whitbread has announced that its chairman Richard Baker will be retiring from the board 28 February 2018.
Mr Baker, who served on the board for almost nine years, will be succeeded by Adam Crozier, who is currently the senior independent director.
Mr Crozier has previously been the chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi, the Football Association, the Royal Mail and most recently ITV.
Mr Baker previously served as chairman of Virgin Active Group, chief executive of Alliance Boots Group and chief operating officer at Asda Group.
Debenhams gives gloomy Christmas trading update
Department store chain Debenhams has given a gloomy update for its trading up to and over the Christmas period.
In the 17 weeks to 30 December 2017 reported group like-for-like sales fell 1.3%, while like-for-like sales stripping out currency fluctuations were down 1.8%.
Over the 6 week Christmas period itself, constant currency like-for-likes were up 1.2%, while online sales grew 15.1%.
But "the first week of post-Christmas Sale was below expectations despite further markdown investment," Debenhams said.
"The UK trading environment has continued to be volatile and highly competitive with weaker demand in some more discretionary areas," it said.
"The market has become more promotion-driven and we responded in order to remain competitive for our customers."
Chip flaw scare - What can you do?
The computer chips affected by the Meltdown and Spectre flaws are found in billions of desktop computers, laptops, tablet and phones worldwide. There is almost certainly one in the device you are reading this on right now.
Another day, another big deal in the world of ride-hailing apps - and this one is pretty interesting.
China's Didi Chuxing is going to be at loggerheads with US giant Uber in Brazil, after buying out local firm 99 Taxis for a reported $600m.
The name of the game for these big players is market share - becoming the dominant operator in as many parts of the world as possible.
And with a huge population, and mega-cities like Sao Paulo up for grabs, Brazil is one of those markets.
Didi has plenty of cash to fund that expansion, having recently raised $4bn in financing from investors, including Japan's Softbank.
Central banks keeping an eye on Bitcoin
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Cryptocurrencies are currently all the rage, with the rapid rise in the price of Bitcoin in 2017 leading it to be offered for the first time on Wall Street in December.
Overall market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies might still be extremely small, but banks and regulators have been keeping an eye on them for quite a while.
"A lot more central banks are paying more attention to these currencies, mainly from a consumer protection perspective," Dr Catherine Mulligan, co-director of Imperial College's Centre for
Cryptocurrency Research, says.
"You've got regulators like the SEC starting to taking a strong interest in initial coin offerings (ICOs), and the Bank of England has had a research topic in this since 2015 in looking at the impact of cryptocurrencies on the British economy."
Airline does U-turn (though not in midair)
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
A bit of an embarrassing day for Singapore Airlines.
The company announced just yesterday - Wednesday - that is was going to start charging a credit card fee on some tickets for flights out of Singapore.
Quite a major step, and presumably a bit of thought went into it.
But by today - Thursday - it has changed its mind.
We've asked them why, but all we were told was "we’ve
decided not to proceed with the implementation following a further review... that’s all we can share."
Good news for passengers, but rather awkward in the office I'd guess.
Not running Windows 10?
BBC Radio 5 live
Tech analyst Rob Enderle says the people who are most exposed to the chip vulnerabilities are those who are not running Windows 10.
"The patches are not being issued to anything older than Windows 10, and that means anybody on an older operating system is exposed," he says.
A lot of companies in the UK are not on Windows 10, presenter Sean Farrington points out.
Chip flaw 'pretty painful'
BBC Radio 5 live
Rob Enderle, tech analyst with the Enderle Group, says the chip vulnerability means hackers could potentially get hold of passwords and secure data stored on computers, and then use that data to access further sensitive information.
"It's pretty painful," he says.
He says there are two "active exploits" - pieces of malware that can be used to hack into computers - called "Meltdown" and "Spectre".
For Meltdown, which just affects omputers with Intel chips, Apple Microsoft and Linux either have patches out or will have patches out this week, he says.
Spectre is more targeted, but needs a more targeted defence, he says. It also affects Intel, ARM and AMD chips.
When the chips are down...
Expect lots of security updates on your desktop computers and laptops in the coming hours and days.
Tech firms are rushing to push out fixes for what have been described as "serious flaws" in the microchips used to power hundreds of millions of devices all across the world.
Theoretically, the bugs that could allow hackers to steal personal data from computer systems.
But at the moment the risk seems theoretical with no evidence that problems have been exploited.
Live Reporting
By Tom Espiner and Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
Aldi notches up record Christmas sales
German discount supermarket chain Aldi racked up record sales over Christmas, crossed the £10bn mark for the first time.
In the UK sales rose by more than 15% in December compared with the year earlier.
The German chain currently has a 6.9% share of the UK market, according to Kantar Worldpanel.
This figure makes it the fifth-biggest supermarket in the UK after Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.
Nationwide: House prices rises 'modest' in 2017
House prices rose 2.6% in 2017 compared with a 4.5% rise on 2016, according to building society Nationwide.
"Low mortgage rates and healthy employment growth continued to support demand in 2017, while supply constraints provided support for house prices," says Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.
"However, this was offset by mounting pressure on household incomes, which exerted an increasing drag on consumer confidence as the year progressed."
Whitbread chairman to retire
Premier Inn and Costa owner Whitbread has announced that its chairman Richard Baker will be retiring from the board 28 February 2018.
Mr Baker, who served on the board for almost nine years, will be succeeded by Adam Crozier, who is currently the senior independent director.
Mr Crozier has previously been the chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi, the Football Association, the Royal Mail and most recently ITV.
Mr Baker previously served as chairman of Virgin Active Group, chief executive of Alliance Boots Group and chief operating officer at Asda Group.
Debenhams gives gloomy Christmas trading update
Department store chain Debenhams has given a gloomy update for its trading up to and over the Christmas period.
In the 17 weeks to 30 December 2017 reported group like-for-like sales fell 1.3%, while like-for-like sales stripping out currency fluctuations were down 1.8%.
Over the 6 week Christmas period itself, constant currency like-for-likes were up 1.2%, while online sales grew 15.1%.
But "the first week of post-Christmas Sale was below expectations despite further markdown investment," Debenhams said.
"The UK trading environment has continued to be volatile and highly competitive with weaker demand in some more discretionary areas," it said.
"The market has become more promotion-driven and we responded in order to remain competitive for our customers."
Chip flaw scare - What can you do?
The computer chips affected by the Meltdown and Spectre flaws are found in billions of desktop computers, laptops, tablet and phones worldwide. There is almost certainly one in the device you are reading this on right now.
So should you panic?
We've been pulling together everything you need to know - and what you need to do.
China's Didi Chuxing takes on Uber in Brazil
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Another day, another big deal in the world of ride-hailing apps - and this one is pretty interesting.
China's Didi Chuxing is going to be at loggerheads with US giant Uber in Brazil, after buying out local firm 99 Taxis for a reported $600m.
The name of the game for these big players is market share - becoming the dominant operator in as many parts of the world as possible.
And with a huge population, and mega-cities like Sao Paulo up for grabs, Brazil is one of those markets.
Didi has plenty of cash to fund that expansion, having recently raised $4bn in financing from investors, including Japan's Softbank.
Central banks keeping an eye on Bitcoin
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Cryptocurrencies are currently all the rage, with the rapid rise in the price of Bitcoin in 2017 leading it to be offered for the first time on Wall Street in December.
Overall market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies might still be extremely small, but banks and regulators have been keeping an eye on them for quite a while.
"A lot more central banks are paying more attention to these currencies, mainly from a consumer protection perspective," Dr Catherine Mulligan, co-director of Imperial College's Centre for Cryptocurrency Research, says.
"You've got regulators like the SEC starting to taking a strong interest in initial coin offerings (ICOs), and the Bank of England has had a research topic in this since 2015 in looking at the impact of cryptocurrencies on the British economy."
Airline does U-turn (though not in midair)
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
A bit of an embarrassing day for Singapore Airlines.
The company announced just yesterday - Wednesday - that is was going to start charging a credit card fee on some tickets for flights out of Singapore.
Quite a major step, and presumably a bit of thought went into it.
But by today - Thursday - it has changed its mind.
We've asked them why, but all we were told was "we’ve decided not to proceed with the implementation following a further review... that’s all we can share."
Good news for passengers, but rather awkward in the office I'd guess.
Not running Windows 10?
BBC Radio 5 live
Tech analyst Rob Enderle says the people who are most exposed to the chip vulnerabilities are those who are not running Windows 10.
"The patches are not being issued to anything older than Windows 10, and that means anybody on an older operating system is exposed," he says.
A lot of companies in the UK are not on Windows 10, presenter Sean Farrington points out.
Chip flaw 'pretty painful'
BBC Radio 5 live
Rob Enderle, tech analyst with the Enderle Group, says the chip vulnerability means hackers could potentially get hold of passwords and secure data stored on computers, and then use that data to access further sensitive information.
"It's pretty painful," he says.
He says there are two "active exploits" - pieces of malware that can be used to hack into computers - called "Meltdown" and "Spectre".
For Meltdown, which just affects omputers with Intel chips, Apple Microsoft and Linux either have patches out or will have patches out this week, he says.
Spectre is more targeted, but needs a more targeted defence, he says. It also affects Intel, ARM and AMD chips.
When the chips are down...
Expect lots of security updates on your desktop computers and laptops in the coming hours and days.
Tech firms are rushing to push out fixes for what have been described as "serious flaws" in the microchips used to power hundreds of millions of devices all across the world.
Theoretically, the bugs that could allow hackers to steal personal data from computer systems.
But at the moment the risk seems theoretical with no evidence that problems have been exploited.
You can read the latest here.