Business Live: Wednesday 3 January

Getty Images

So what is Mifid II exactly?

"It's about making people accountable for their actions," Rebecca Healey, head of market structure at the trading platform Liquidnet told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

The new rules provide investors with greater protection by regulating the information that traders use, share with regulators, and provide to clients.

For example, in the past, the cost of research into how money was being invested tended to be bundled into the overall cost of trading shares, so it was difficult for investors and their asset managers to know what information they were paying for, she explained.

"[Letting you know] what research you are receiving, at what price... allows you to choose what you want, versus what you don't, so MiFID II will deliver better competition," said Ms Healey.

"It's time-stamped, you have an audit trail all the way through the process."