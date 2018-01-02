Business Live: Tuesday 2 January

Getty Images

British multinational oil and gas company BP says it expects its future earnings after tax in the US to be "positively impacted" by changes to corporate tax rates.

Given that Trump's tax bill (that came into effect yesterday) reduces the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% perhaps that's not surprising.

But BP, like a handful of other companies, is indicating it will be faced with a one-off bill in its next quarterly results, as it revalues its US deferred tax assets and liabilities - adjusting to the new tax regime.

"The current estimated impact of this will be a one-off non-cash charge to the Group income statement of around $1.5bn that will impact BP's fourth quarter results," the firm said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs has said its fourth quarter results, due in January, will be $5bn lower.