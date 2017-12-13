Business Live: Dixons shares jump

BBC

It's been a volatile week so far for oil and wholesale gas prices.

North Sea Brent Crude climbed sharply on Monday and Tuesday to peak at $65.80 a barrel.

UK gas prices also climbed steeply to 73.70p/therm.

Traders were reacting to new of the closure of an important North Sea oil pipeline and a fire at an Austrian gas hub.

But late on Tuesday there was a major reversal with oil falling back to close to $63 per barrel and gas to 66p/therm.

As for today, North Sea Brent Crude is up again, 86 cents higher at $64.20 per barrel.

But gas prices have fallen to 64.60p/therm.