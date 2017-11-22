Budget 2017: Updates and analysis
Summary
- Philip Hammond delivers the Budget from 12:30
- Chancellor faces calls for higher spending amid weaker economic growth
- Announcements expected on housing, the NHS and public sector pay
- Under-30s railcard already announced
By Tom Espiner, Ian Westbrook and Dan Macadam
Mind the gap
Julie White of D-Drill says that the construction is grappling with finding the right people for jobs.
"With the skills gap, we lost so many people during the recession - we lost something like as many as the motor industry employ in the whole of Great Britain, so we've got to replace them. But again, finding the right people, and actually, do we invest in apprentices, do we actually go and reslly get the right people in, or do we have to stay still now with the Brexit?"
Osborne aide fires Budget warning
Today business presenter Dominic O'Connell talks to (L-R) Professor Paul Forrest, Birmingham City University; Steve Brittan, managing director of BSA Technologies; and Julie White, managing director of D-Drill.
Pay rise protests planned ahead of speech
Union activists are planning protests in a final effort to persuade the chancellor to give public sector workers a good pay rise in the Budget.
Members of the GMB union will dress up as "Maybots" as they demonstrate outside Parliament and the nearby Treasury.
Unions have been pressing the Government for months to scrap the cap on the pay of millions of public sector workers.
GMB national officer Rehana Azam said: "Today the chancellor can end seven years of misery for our 5.5 million public sector workers.
"Seven years where they've had their real terms pay slashed, leaving them forced to use food banks while struggling to pay the rent and feed their families."
Construction industry 'in a holding pattern' due to Brexit
The construction sector, which is a vital part of the UK economy, is "in a holding pattern" at the moment, says Julie White, managing director of industrial drill firm D-Drill.
"We don't really know what's happening, and I think that's a lot of businesses, especially SMEs - we do not know whether to invest, we do not know whether to employ, because we do not know what's going to happen with Brexit."
Housing market expected to be key Budget issue
Plans to help the housing market, and especially first-time buyers, are likely to be included in the Budget.
Government figures show that 217,350 new homes were added to the English housing stock in 2016/17 - 27,700 up on the previous year and the highest since the financial crash of 2007/08.
And on Sunday, Chancellor Philip Hammond told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show: "The challenge here is affordability and I think experts generally agree that to start to make inroads on the affordability problem, we have got to be sustainably delivering around 300,000 homes a year on average across the housing cycle.
"That's a big step up from where we are now."
Budget housing announcement 'would be a big increase for the economy'
Would a Budget announcement on housing be an easy win for the economy? Yes, says Professor Forrest.
"It's a big multiplier effect and it washes through the whole economy, so it would be a big increase for the economy over all."
Every pound spent in construction multiplies to about £2.80 in the wider economy, he says.
'Productivity boost is key to growth'
The Office for Budget Responsibility looks like it's going to revise its estimates for productivity, says Professor Paul Forrest.
"According to the official data productivity has been flat since 2010, and really if we're going to get the economy to grow we need to boost productivity," he says.
One way to boost productivity - how much people can produce, or how much value they can add in a job - is to increase spending on infrastructure. Professor Forrest says: "One of the key constraints on productivity in the West Midlands is actually moving your goods around the regional economy because of the problems on the M6..."
Slowing economy a hurdle for the Chancellor
What kind of hand does the Chancellor have to play in the Budget? Professor Paul Forrest of Birmingham City University says Philip Hammond doesn't have that much money to play with "according to his methodology of trying to balance the Budget".
"Public sector debt in net terms is about 80% of GDP, which isn't a horrendous problem - it's difficult, but it looks like he's going to bring the annual balance down to less than 2% of GDP. The problem he's got is that the economy looks like it's slowing."
'Capitalism without the capital'
The UK has to "deal with productivity" as "the number one issue in the UK", says Nigel Wilson of Legal & General.
"We're 27% behind the French, 35% behind the Germans. We're only going to do that by investing."
To get productivity up we need to invest in infrastructure and businesses, he adds. "We have capitalism without the capital at the moment."
L&G chief: 'Let's invest to grow the UK economy'
The UK needs an inspiring Budget and a Cabinet that is not divided to best grow the UK economy, says Nigel Wilson, chief executive of Legal and General.
He says: "What we're looking for from the Budget is the Chancellor inspiring confidence across the UK that this is a really great place to invest."
"There's a collective responsibility to get on with stuff, and stop a lot of of the tittle tattle that's going on in the newspapers about who said what to whom, and actually have a Cabinet that goes on the front foot, and talks about what a great place the UK is to invest."
He would like to see "real things happening in the economy around housing, which we all know has got to happen, around jobs, which we know has got to happen, and just in general: let's invest to grow the UK economy."
Good morning
Welcome to Budget day in November.
Chancellor Philip Hammond will present his Budget to Parliament at about 12:30 this afternoon.
He is expected to say the UK must "seize the opportunities" from Brexit while tackling deep-seated economic challenges "head on".