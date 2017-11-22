Budget 2017: Updates and analysis

GMB

Union activists are planning protests in a final effort to persuade the chancellor to give public sector workers a good pay rise in the Budget.

Members of the GMB union will dress up as "Maybots" as they demonstrate outside Parliament and the nearby Treasury.

Unions have been pressing the Government for months to scrap the cap on the pay of millions of public sector workers.

GMB national officer Rehana Azam said: "Today the chancellor can end seven years of misery for our 5.5 million public sector workers.

"Seven years where they've had their real terms pay slashed, leaving them forced to use food banks while struggling to pay the rent and feed their families."