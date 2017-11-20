Business Live: Monday 20 November

What happens to promotional stock that's left over when a promotion ends?

Many suppliers say the supermarkets sell it full price which potentially leaves the suppliers out of pocket.

The issue is being looked into by the Groceries Code Adjudicator who regulates the relationship between the big supermarkets and the suppliers.

Christine Tacon told Wake up to Money suppliers are supposed to be compensated if there are errors where retailers have over-ordered or under-ordered and the supplier is left with too much stock or too little.

The idea is to prevent supermarkets over-ordering at promotional prices and selling later at full price - so for example they order 1,000 items of a product, but only sell 400.

"I want the retailers to be there to work with the suppliers to decide what to do with the extra 600," she said.