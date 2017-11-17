Business Live: Friday 17 November

Elon Musk promised that Tesla's new electric truck would "blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension". So here it is, the Tesla Semi. What do you think? Are your minds blown? Let us know.
Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan and Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
Get involved
The future of trucking?
Elon Musk promised that Tesla's new electric truck would "blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension".
So here it is, the Tesla Semi. What do you think? Are your minds blown? Let us know.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live.
On Friday, Nationwide Building Society will report its interim results which is timely given that housing - or the lack of - will be a central theme in next week's Budget.
For everything you could possibly need to know about the Budget on Wednesday, 22 November click here.
As always we'd love to hear from you. Email us here at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk