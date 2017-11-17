cash

Business Live: Friday 17 November

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Live Reporting

By Dearbail Jordan and Mary-Ann Russon

All times stated are UK

Get involved

The future of trucking?

Elon Musk promised that Tesla's new electric truck would "blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension".

So here it is, the Tesla Semi. What do you think? Are your minds blown? Let us know.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to Business Live.

On Friday, Nationwide Building Society will report its interim results which is timely given that housing - or the lack of - will be a central theme in next week's Budget.

For everything you could possibly need to know about the Budget on Wednesday, 22 November click here.

As always we'd love to hear from you. Email us here at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top