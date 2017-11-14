Business Live: Tuesday 14 November

EPA

After Brexit, will London lose its status as a financial centre? Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and founder of Bloomberg, doesn't think so.

"I still believe that for the foreseeable future, New York and London will be the two big financial centres," he told the BBC's Today programme.

"In Asia, there's no one city that dominates, and so you have cities there with enormous infrastructure capabilities and facilities, but there's no one place that takes over.

"New York is the financial centre of the US. London is the financial centre of Europe. It's going to stay that way for a long time."