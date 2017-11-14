Business Live: Tuesday 14 November

After Brexit, will London lose its status as a financial centre? Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and founder of Bloomberg, doesn't think so.
"I still believe that for the foreseeable future, New York and London will be the two big financial centres," he told the BBC's Today programme.
"In Asia, there's no one city that dominates, and so you have cities there with enormous infrastructure capabilities and facilities, but there's no one place that takes over.
"New York is the financial centre of the US. London is the financial centre of Europe. It's going to stay that way for a long time."
TV v the internet
In less than half an hour, ITV will give its investors an update on recent trading.
Ms Lambie of Investec Wealth & Investment says that she has been focused on how TV advertising will bear up against internet revenue. She says that ITV has been baring up pretty well "all things considered".
We'll find out very soon just how well the broadcaster has done.
No answers from Venezuela
In the last few hours, the government of Venezuela has officially been declared in default of its debt by ratings agency Standard & Poor's.
BBC's South America business correspondent Daniel Gallas told the BBC Today programme that the decision comes about after a "pretty strange" meeting.
"Investors were walking away not really knowing what to make of that meeting.
"They were expected to understand Nicolás Maduro's announcement that he plans to restructure $60bn (£46bn) of Venezuelan debt, but there's a problem with that because there are US sanctions that bar Venezuela from issuing new debt.
"No one really knows how you can restructure debt if you can't issue new bonds, and that question wasn't answered...they received a box of chocolates, there was a red carpet for them, but they didn't get the answers they were hoping for."
More than 20 years ago, the toy-maker Mattel attempted to buy rival Hasbro.
Now, Hasbro, the company behind Transformers, is reportedly trying to take over Mattel.
However, Laura Lambie, senior investment director at Investec Wealth & Investment, tells Wake Up to Money: "It has to get this through the US authorities."
That will be no easy feat.
If the two companies do combine, Ms Lambie says that they will control up to one third of the US toy market.
The deal also signifies how much this market has changed.
Ms Lambie says: "Children are getting younger when they get electronic toys."
It means that those traditional toys such as trains sets are getting relegated.
Where next for inflation?
What can we expect from the new inflation figures due out later this morning?
Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, reckons that inflation has peaked and will fall back to 2% - the Bank of England's target - by next summer.
He tells Wake Up to Money that this is because higher factory gate prices, stoked by the fall in the pound following the vote to leave the EU, have rapidly worked their through the system.
Although, if the Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane is to be believed, inflation will remain above target for the next few years.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live on what promises to be a busy day.
The big news is inflation. At 9.30am, the Office for National Statistics will reveal if the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation rose further in October from 3% in the month before.
The broadcaster ITV will provide a trading statement while telecoms giant Vodafone will announce its interim results.
And in Frankfurt, the most influential central bankers are meeting.
Watch out for headlines on the Bank of England's Mark Carney, the European Central Bank's Mario Draghi, the Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda and the outgoing chair of the US Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen.
