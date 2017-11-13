Business Live: Monday 13 November

Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if Philip Hammond takes any steps in addressing intergenerational inequality in next week's Budget.

It is a focus of a comment by Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, in The Times and a subject for Wake Up to Money.

Mr Littlewood says that is all about housing: "The argument has been around student debt. People are leaving university, tens of thousands in debt, wages are stagnant, they can't get on the housing ladder. But I think the big, big part of that is the housing ladder.

"In fact, in terms of student debt, if you compare us to the United States of America, it is not obvious that our students are entering the labour market with colossally worse debt than the Americans but young Americans can get on the housing ladder far, far faster and that is almost entirely down to a lack of supply in the United Kingdom.

"You don't need to be a Nobel Prize winning economist to know that if you limit supply and demand keeps going up the prices shoot up and that is what has happened."