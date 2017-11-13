cash

Business Live: Monday 13 November

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Dearbail Jordan and Mary-Ann Russon

All times stated are UK

Ladder too high for the young

BBC Radio 5 live

For Sale sign
Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if Philip Hammond takes any steps in addressing intergenerational inequality in next week's Budget.

It is a focus of a comment by Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, in The Times and a subject for Wake Up to Money.

Mr Littlewood says that is all about housing: "The argument has been around student debt. People are leaving university, tens of thousands in debt, wages are stagnant, they can't get on the housing ladder. But I think the big, big part of that is the housing ladder.

"In fact, in terms of student debt, if you compare us to the United States of America, it is not obvious that our students are entering the labour market with colossally worse debt than the Americans but young Americans can get on the housing ladder far, far faster and that is almost entirely down to a lack of supply in the United Kingdom.

"You don't need to be a Nobel Prize winning economist to know that if you limit supply and demand keeps going up the prices shoot up and that is what has happened."

If it ain't broke...

BBC Radio 5 live

Philip Hammond
Getty Images

So what should we expect from Chancellor Philip Hammond's Budget next week?

Don't bet on any changes to the corporate tax rate.

Mark Littlewood, director general of the Institute of Economic Affairs, tells Wake Up to Money: "One of the good things we saw under George Osborne's chancellorship was a long-term plan on tax - to knock 1% off corporation tax every year."

He says: "The government's receipts since cutting corporation tax have been healthy. Some people think that's in part because of the way companies have changed their accounts but it is not obvious that is is a revenue loser to keep cutting corporation tax."

No backing down

Good morning

Welcome to Business Live and this penultimate week before the Budget on 22 November.

Later on Monday, the independent shopkeepers who own Nisa will vote on a Co-op £143m.

Kicking off a busy few days for the housebuilders is Taylor Wimpey which will provide a trading update at 7.00am.

Stay with us for all the breaking business and economics news throughout the day.

