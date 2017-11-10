Business Live: Friday 10 November

Getty Images

A campaign group has warned the gap in pay between men and women will take 100 years to close.

The Fawcett Society highlights 10 November as the point this year when a woman earning an average wage stops being paid relative to her male counterparts. In some parts of the UK, the gender pay gap is so wide, it is as though women work unpaid from September.

"Even though we have had a law since 1970 outlawing the practice of sex discrimination in pay, our progress is probably not even at a snail's pace," says Vivienne Hayes of the Women's Resource Centre.