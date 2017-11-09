Sainsbury's profits sag

Sainsbury's half-year profits have fallen 9% to £251m for the 28 weeks to 23 September, despite a 1.6% rise in like-for-like sales excluding fuel.
Live Reporting
By Chris Johnston and Zahra Hankir
All times stated are UK
Get involved
BreakingSainsbury's profits sag
Sainsbury's half-year profits have fallen 9% to £251m for the 28 weeks to 23 September, despite a 1.6% rise in like-for-like sales excluding fuel.
Adidas winning
Adidas has reported another strong quarter of sales and profit growth, driven by expansion in China and North America, where it has been winning market share from Nike.
The German firm said third-quarter sales rose 9% to €5.67bn, while net profit jumped more than a third to €526m - although both figures were slightly lower than analysts had expected.
Christmas the 'real test' for Sainsbury's
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
While all eyes are on Sainsbury's results this morning, the true test for the supermarkets chain will be the Christmas season, says Laura Foll, a fund Manager at Janus Henderson Investors.
"It will be hugely important to see how well they’ve integrated Home Retail," she tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme referring to the former owner of catalogue retailer Argos.
Sainsbury's said earlier this year it plans to open 250 Argos outlets in its stores as it takes on low-cost rivals and Amazon.
"If you look at things like BRC retail sales data, it's still a very tough environment," Ms Foll said. "It will be a real test whether they sell well over Christmas."
Siemens profits jump
Siemens, the German industrial group that makes everything from trains and wind turbines to MRI scanners, has reported an 11% rise in annual net profit to €6bn, meeting its own forecasts.
However, quarterly profits at its power and gas unit - the company's second-biggest after healthcare - plunged 40% to €303m.
Siemens is about to revamp the unit as part of a wider ongoing restructuring. Chief executive Joe Kaeser says: "There is a lot of work ahead of us."
Self-driving shuttle bus crashes
Dave Lee
North America technology reporter
A self-driving shuttle bus in Las Vegas has collided with a slow-moving lorry on its first day of service.
Nobody was injured in the incident, which city officials say was the fault of the lorry driver, who was fined by police.
The shuttle is the first of its kind to be used on public roads in the US.
The collision comes a day after Waymo - owned by Google's parent company Alphabet - said it is launching a fully self-driving fleet of taxis in Phoenix, Arizona.
Read more here.
Trump: 'I don't blame China'
President Trump is in China today and BBC News North America correspondent Aleem Maqbool tweets:
Scott cuts Spacey
More bad news for Kevin Spacey today: he is being cut from Ridley Scott's thriller All The Money In The World, even though it is due to be released in just over a month.
Replacing the actor, who faces a number of allegations of sexual misconduct, after the film has been finished is unprecedented for Hollywood.
Scott has chosen to remove Spacey, who appeared in a number of scenes portraying oil mogul Jean Paul Getty, and replace him with Christopher Plummer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Reshooting Spacey's scenes with Plummer and replacing them will be a significant challenge for the director and his team, however.
Good morning!
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Welcome to another day of Business Live. Main event this morning is the half-year results from Sainsbury's - and profits are expected to be lower than last year.
The supermarket is the UK's second-biggest grocery retailer with about 16% of the market.
Today's fun grocery fact: Sainsbury's has 24 million customer transactions a week at its 1,200 stores and the company employs 161,000 people.
That and much more - thanks for joining us. Get in touch as always at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk or follow me on Twitter: @cajuk