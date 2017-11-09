Sainsbury's profits sag

Getty Images

While all eyes are on Sainsbury's results this morning, the true test for the supermarkets chain will be the Christmas season, says Laura Foll, a fund Manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

"It will be hugely important to see how well they’ve integrated Home Retail," she tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme referring to the former owner of catalogue retailer Argos.

Sainsbury's said earlier this year it plans to open 250 Argos outlets in its stores as it takes on low-cost rivals and Amazon.

"If you look at things like BRC retail sales data, it's still a very tough environment," Ms Foll said. "It will be a real test whether they sell well over Christmas."