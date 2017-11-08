Business Live: Wednesday 8 November

It has sparked public outcry on social media and has been televised widely on local news channels.
Customers 'have choice'
BBC Radio 5 live
Energy supplier SSE says it has been in talks with the owner of rival Npower with a view to forming a new UK energy company, which would bring together two of the UK's "big six" gas and electricity suppliers.
"There's really strong competition in the energy market. In the past two years we've seen the number of energy suppliers double - there's now about 60," Claire Osborne, an energy expert with uSwitch.com told Wake Up to Money.
"There are a lot of good deals out there for customers - they don't need to rely on the big six to get a good deal and get a good service.
"I think that there are great options out there whether this merger goes ahead."
Falling sales
BBC Radio 5 live
Marks and Spencer is to release its half year results, and is expected to announce another fall in profits and more store closures due to poor sales, tough trading conditions and the falling value of sterling.
"I suspect that the focus of today is not so much going to be on those first-half results because they're backward looking," Grace Peters, global investment strategist at JP Morgan told Wake Up to Money.
"I think the market very much wants to focus on the turnaround plan being executed at Marks and Spencer, and specifically are hoping for tougher new targets shaped by the chairman Archie Norman, who's just been on the board for the past few months."
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday on Business Live.
Coming up today - Marks & Spencer will be releasing its half year profits. The retailer is expected to announce more store closures due to poor sales, falling profits and tough trading conditions.
There will also be more on energy suppliers SSE and Npower considering merging to form a new UK energy company.
Later today, the European Commission is to announce new limits for CO2 emissions, which will come into force in the EU in 2025.
Finally, discussions will continue over the Paradise Papers revelations, paricularly the news that Prince Charles lobbied to change climate policy without disclosing that the Duchy of Cornwall had an offshore financial interest in what he was promoting.
Stay with us for that and all the rest of the business news as it breaks.
