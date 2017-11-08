Business Live: Wednesday 8 November

Gett

Energy supplier SSE says it has been in talks with the owner of rival Npower with a view to forming a new UK energy company, which would bring together two of the UK's "big six" gas and electricity suppliers.

"There's really strong competition in the energy market. In the past two years we've seen the number of energy suppliers double - there's now about 60," Claire Osborne, an energy expert with uSwitch.com told Wake Up to Money.

"There are a lot of good deals out there for customers - they don't need to rely on the big six to get a good deal and get a good service.

"I think that there are great options out there whether this merger goes ahead."