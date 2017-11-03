Business Live: X marks the spot

"The board of Arqiva Group Limited and its shareholders have decided that pursuing a listing in this period of IPO market uncertainty is not in the interests of Arqiva Group Limited and its stakeholders, and will revisit the listing once IPO market conditions improve," the company said.
Arqiva traces its roots back to the BBC's first radio broadcast in 1922, and its masts are used by TV channels, radio stations and mobile networks.
Who is the the new Fed chair?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
As predicted, President Donald Trump has named Jerome Powell to lead the US Federal Reserve.
Steve Bell, senior advisor at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, tells Today that Mr Powell is a "really decent human being".
When the pair were room mates at college, he talked about his collection of priceless guitars and they argued about who was the greatest rock 'n' roll star.
Mr Powell, it seems, is also a keen cyclist.
But how times change: when they had lunch together recently, conversation focused on their respective "back operations".
No overnight sensation
BBC Radio 5 live
Many newspapers today make the point that while mortgage rates have gone up, banks have not been so quick to increase rates for savers.
Rachel Springall from financial information company Moneyfacts tells the BBC's Wake Up To Money
podcast: "It hasn't been much of an overnight sensation for savers. We
haven't had as many changes as we've expected to see. Quite a few aren't
passing on changes until 1 December."
Most mortgages won't move
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
In case you missed it: interest rates doubled on Thursday to 0.5%.
Announcing the move the Bank of England also gave a clear hint that it thought rates would rise more over the next two years - two more 0.25 percentage point increases.
Joe Garner, chief executive of the Nationwide Building Society, tells Today that most of his customers are on a fixed rate mortgage, so they won't notice any difference.
But for those on a variable rate, the average increase will be about £15 a month.
Face or finger?
These lucky/foolish chaps (delete as you see fit) in Sydney were among the first in the world to get their hands on the iPhone X.
"Overall early reviews of the iPhone X seem to indicate that the new design is a step in the right direction for Apple, but that it isn't perfect, and that Face ID generally works better than expected. Whether facial recognition is a solid replacement for the tried and trusted fingerprint scanner remains to be seen."
Apple's most expensive smartphone yet, the iPhone X (by the way that's ten, not X, ok?) hits the shelves today and there are queues outside Apple stores in London, Beijing, Sydney and other cities around the world.
It's just like the olden days...
Profits take to the skies
Air France-KLM has reported better-than-expected 39% rise in third quarter operating profit of just over €1bn. Other European airlines have also enjoyed a strong summer quarter.
"Unit revenues in October were positive, forward bookings for November and December are ahead of last year," said its finance chief Frederic Gagey.
