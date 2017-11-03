Business Live: X marks the spot

BBC

The owner of many of Britain's TV transmitters and mobile phone masts, Arqiva, has pulled its planned £6bn float on the London Stock Exchange.

The listing had been expected to be the biggest this year.

"The board of Arqiva Group Limited and its shareholders have decided that pursuing a listing in this period of IPO market uncertainty is not in the interests of Arqiva Group Limited and its stakeholders, and will revisit the listing once IPO market conditions improve," the company said .

Arqiva traces its roots back to the BBC's first radio broadcast in 1922, and its masts are used by TV channels, radio stations and mobile networks.