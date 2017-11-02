Business Live: Thursday 2 November

Reuters

Interest rates were top of the business agenda on Today as well.

Former MPC member De Anne Julius told presenter Dominic O'Connell that she was in favour of a rate rise today.

She pointed out that the inflation was at 3%, having been above its 2% target for "quite a long time", the degree of spare capacity in the economy was down, with unemployment at a 40 year low and the most recent GDP figures were higher than the bank expected.

"If they don't do it now it's "hard to see" when they will, she said.