Business Live: Wednesday 1 November

More on the media firms being questioned by a Senate panel over ads bought with Russian money ...

The chief executives of Facebook, Twitter and Google didn't attend the hearing themselves, instead they sent general counsel.

Sarah Lacey is editor of US technology news site Pando. She told Today Silicon Valley had rolled out a red carpet for Washington to start regulating it.

"I don't see how we're not going to see regulation," she added.

I think because of the Republican-controlled government the tech firms were "emboldened to act so arrogantly".

I don't see how regulation won't "crack down on these guys".