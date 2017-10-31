Business Live: Tuesday 31 October

AFP

Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan says he is "absolutely" confident the budget Irish airline will have sufficient pilots and standby pilots for next summer, Reuters reports.

It comes after the fiasco last month when many passengers were left stranded at their destinations because of a shortage of pilots.

The firm had to cancel more than 20,000 flights because of the shortage of cockpit crew, which Ryanair had said was caused by a mix-up over rotas.

The firm now says that pilots at more than ten of its 86 bases have approved a new pay deal.

It also says that company management continues to engage with pilots, and that the previous rostering issue was human error rather than systems failure.

Reuters also reports that the airline expects average fares to fall between 5% and 6% in the six months to the end of March.