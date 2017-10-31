Business Live: Tuesday 31 October

Ryanair Chief Financial Officer\nNeil Sorahan says he is "absolutely" confident the budget Irish airline will have sufficient\npilots and standby pilots for next summer, Reuters reports. It comes after the fiasco last month when many passengers were left stranded at their destinations because of a shortage of pilots. The firm had to cancel more than 20,000 flights because of the shortage of cockpit crew, which Ryanair had said was caused by a mix-up over rotas. The firm now says that pilots at more than ten of its 86 bases have approved a new\npay deal. It also says that company management continues to engage with pilots, and that the previous rostering issue was human error rather than systems\nfailure. Reuters also reports that the airline expects average fares to fall between 5% and 6% in the six months to the end of March.
'Bank believes Brexit could cost 75,000 finance jobs'
He reports that the Bank of England believes up to 75,000 jobs could be lost in financial services following Britain's departure from the European Union.
He reports: "I understand senior figures at the Bank are using the number as a "reasonable scenario", particularly if there is no specific UK-EU financial services deal.
"The number could change depending on the UK's post-Brexit trading relationship with the EU.
"But the bank still expects substantial job losses. Many jobs will move to the continent."
Read more from Kamal here.
