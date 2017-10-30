Business Live: Monday 30 October

Reuters

Towards the end of the week, President Trump could announce the new chairman of the US Federal Reserve, the US central bank - also known as the Fed.

It's one the most important positions in the global financial system (if not the most important).

At the moment it's considered a race between Jerome Powell who is already on the board of governors of the Fed, and John Taylor an economist at Stanford University.

Mr Taylor is considered to be "hawkish" which means more inclined to raise interest rates.

Mr Powell is considered to be less aggressive on rates.