Business Live: Monday 30 October

Towards the end of the week, President Trump could announce the new chairman of the US Federal Reserve, the US central bank - also known as the Fed. It's one the most important positions in the global financial system (if not the most important). At the moment it's considered a race between Jerome Powell who is already on the board of governors of the Fed, and John Taylor an economist at Stanford University. Mr Taylor is considered to be "hawkish" which means more inclined to raise interest rates. Mr Powell is considered to be less aggressive on rates.
Who will be the next Fed chief?
UK rates interest rates likely to head higher
On Thursday the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in ten years.
"Given that they've cried wolf quite a few times now, if they don't get on with it this time there will be some pretty stiff questions asked," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
He says debt has become the "elephant in the room" for central banks.
There's a third more debt in the world than there was when the global financial crisis started ten years ago, says Mr Mould.
Both government and consumer debt has risen sharply, which makes the economy much more sensitive to changes in interest rates, he says.
HSBC has reported strong quarterly profits, thanks to expansion in Asia.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is in a tough spot as he prepares his latest budget according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. (That budget is due on 22 November.)
Central banks are also in the spotlight this week, as President Trump is likely to name a new head for the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England could raise interest rates here in the UK.