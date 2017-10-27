Business Live: Friday 27 October

Amazon could be at risk of being slapped with an antitrust writ by the Trump administration, which could say "Look guys, you're not actually trying to run a business on capitalist lines, you're simply trying to kill competition, we think that's unacceptable," says James Bevan of CCLA.

"If that were to happen, then the market would take that extremely badly," he says.

Amazon is "delivering on the share price front, so you won't get a fat dividend for sure," he adds, "but if you have been holding Amazon shares you have made a bundle."