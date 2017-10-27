Business Live: Friday 27 October

Switzerland's UBS, the world's largest private bank, has reported a 14% rise in third quarter profit to 946m Swiss francs (£721.5m).
Despite the rise, income fell short of analysts' expectations of 1.04bn Swiss francs. However, it was ahead of UBS's own forecast of 897m Swiss francs.
Amazon at risk?
BBC Radio 5 live
Amazon could be at risk of being slapped with an antitrust writ by the Trump administration, which could say "Look guys, you're not actually trying to run a business on capitalist lines, you're simply trying to kill competition, we think that's unacceptable," says James Bevan of CCLA.
"If that were to happen, then the market would take that extremely badly," he says.
Amazon is "delivering on the share price front, so you won't get a fat dividend for sure," he adds, "but if you have been holding Amazon shares you have made a bundle."
Tech companies 'getting more powerful'
We had a clutch of tech giant results last night. Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and Intel all reported.
"They are all doing extremely well, that's the main takeaway from all of this," says BBC North America tech reporter Dave Lee. "Tech companies... they're just getting more and more powerful."
Alphabet's profits rose by 33% compared with last year, "an enormous amount, and that because people are clicking more often on their advertising," says Dave.
Amazon revenues increased by 34%, helped by the Whole Foods acquisition.
Twitter has famously made a profit, but in the next three months it may have made a profit, Dave adds.
Good morning
Coming up we have third quarter results from RBS and airline group IAG.
RBS returned to profit in the first-half of the year, despite a big one-off charge due to a US legal case.
We'll find out how British Airways owner IAG is doing compared with other airlines - Ryanair's mass flight cancellations, Alitalia and Air Berlin entering administration, and Monarch Airlines' collapse earlier this month.
Coming up we have third quarter results from RBS and airline group IAG.
RBS returned to profit in the first-half of the year, despite a big one-off charge due to a US legal case.
It made a profit of £939m, a big turnaround from the £2bn loss in the same period of 2016.
The bank had legal costs of £396m, largely related to a settlement over mis-sold US mortgage products.
The bank has also come under ongoing fire for its treatment of UK small business customers by its Global Restructuring Group, which operated between 2005 and 2013.
On Thursday it also settled a US criminal investigation that accused its traders of lying to clients over investments between 2008 and 2013.
We'll find out how British Airways owner IAG is doing compared with other airlines - Ryanair's mass flight cancellations, Alitalia and Air Berlin entering administration, and Monarch Airlines' collapse earlier this month.