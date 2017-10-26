Business Live: Thursday 26 October

Alan Joyce, boss of the Australian airline Qantas, has been named the world's most influential LGBT business executive in an annual listing.
He was chosen for his vocal campaigning in favour of same-sex marriage, an issue Australians are voting on now.
"No one should feel like they need to live a double life," said Mr Joyce.
Networking group OUTstanding and the Financial Times compile the annual list recognising positive LGBT role models in business.
"In the past year I've worked hard to drive changes in my own workplace and indeed my own country," Mr Joyce said. Read the full story here
UK flat for Santander
Spanish bank Santander has announced a 9.7% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to €3.5bn for the third quarter.
In the UK, profit fell slightly to €377m in the three months to September. Over the first nine months of financial year, UK income was flat at €1.2bn.
Santander said that customer lending was "broadly flat". Lending to companies rose by £700m but residential mortgages fell by £200m.
'Uncertainty' hits UK car industry
BBC Radio 5 live
The latest UK car production figures for September are out this morning - and output has fallen for the fifth month this year.
Tamzen Isacsson of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders which published the figures told Wake up to Money there was a 4% decline in overall car production, but a 14% decline in domestic demand.
She said the SMMT attributes that to the "background of uncertainty" caused by Brexit which is affecting business consumer confidence.
That has "British cars being bought by British people", she said.
At the same time growth has slowed in the European market, so exports have "dipped slightly," she added.
Shining a light on mental health
BBC Radio 5 live
A review has found that about 300,000 people leave their jobs every year because of insufficient support for mental health problems. The report, commissioned by the Government, says the human cost of mental illness is huge and the cost to the economy runs into billions of pounds. Release of Thriving at work - The Stevenson / Farmer review of mental health and employers conducted for the govt
Gareth Hopley is head of communications at Pizza Hut and runs internal engagement programmes including support for mental health.
He told 5 Live that the publication of the Stevenson Farmer review of mental health is "very important".
"The issue of mental health has probably gone under the radar for some time - certainly in the workplace," he said. "Anything that helps provide awareness and comfort to people is a positive thing."
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's Business Live.
It's a busy day for corporate results today.
Coming up at 07;00am we'll get third quarter results for Barclays, Debenhams and Heathrow Airport, among others.
Later, in the US, Twitter, Alphabet and Amazon will all report on their third quarters.
Do stay with us if you can for all that and the rest of the day's business news.
Live Reporting
By Karen Hoggan and Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Qantas boss tops list of LGBT executives
Alan Joyce, boss of the Australian airline Qantas, has been named the world's most influential LGBT business executive in an annual listing.
He was chosen for his vocal campaigning in favour of same-sex marriage, an issue Australians are voting on now.
"No one should feel like they need to live a double life," said Mr Joyce.
Networking group OUTstanding and the Financial Times compile the annual list recognising positive LGBT role models in business.
"In the past year I've worked hard to drive changes in my own workplace and indeed my own country," Mr Joyce said. Read the full story here
UK flat for Santander
Spanish bank Santander has announced a 9.7% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to €3.5bn for the third quarter.
In the UK, profit fell slightly to €377m in the three months to September. Over the first nine months of financial year, UK income was flat at €1.2bn.
Santander said that customer lending was "broadly flat". Lending to companies rose by £700m but residential mortgages fell by £200m.
'Uncertainty' hits UK car industry
BBC Radio 5 live
The latest UK car production figures for September are out this morning - and output has fallen for the fifth month this year.
Tamzen Isacsson of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders which published the figures told Wake up to Money there was a 4% decline in overall car production, but a 14% decline in domestic demand.
She said the SMMT attributes that to the "background of uncertainty" caused by Brexit which is affecting business consumer confidence.
That has "British cars being bought by British people", she said.
At the same time growth has slowed in the European market, so exports have "dipped slightly," she added.
Shining a light on mental health
BBC Radio 5 live
A review has found that about 300,000 people leave their jobs every year because of insufficient support for mental health problems. The report, commissioned by the Government, says the human cost of mental illness is huge and the cost to the economy runs into billions of pounds. Release of Thriving at work - The Stevenson / Farmer review of mental health and employers conducted for the govt
Gareth Hopley is head of communications at Pizza Hut and runs internal engagement programmes including support for mental health.
He told 5 Live that the publication of the Stevenson Farmer review of mental health is "very important".
"The issue of mental health has probably gone under the radar for some time - certainly in the workplace," he said. "Anything that helps provide awareness and comfort to people is a positive thing."
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's Business Live.
It's a busy day for corporate results today.
Coming up at 07;00am we'll get third quarter results for Barclays, Debenhams and Heathrow Airport, among others.
Later, in the US, Twitter, Alphabet and Amazon will all report on their third quarters.
Do stay with us if you can for all that and the rest of the day's business news.