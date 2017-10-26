Business Live: Thursday 26 October

Qantas

Alan Joyce, boss of the Australian airline Qantas, has been named the world's most influential LGBT business executive in an annual listing.

He was chosen for his vocal campaigning in favour of same-sex marriage, an issue Australians are voting on now.

"No one should feel like they need to live a double life," said Mr Joyce.

Networking group OUTstanding and the Financial Times compile the annual list recognising positive LGBT role models in business.

"In the past year I've worked hard to drive changes in my own workplace and indeed my own country," Mr Joyce said. Read the full story here