Business Live: Wednesday 25 October

Ahead of those economic growth figures in a few hour, he said: "The UK economy has grown a bit in the last five years and we have created lots of jobs, but they have been low productivity jobs," he said.
"Why, in a world of apparently extraordinary capabilities of technology, do we have these very low productivity growth rate
"I think paradoxically that we should expect to see in a world of huge automation the continued proliferation of low paid, low tech jobs."
'Capitalism not working' says Adair Turner
BBC Radio 5 live
Ahead of the release of the third quarter GDP figures at 09:30 Lord Adair Turner, former boss of the employers organisation, the CBI, was on Wake up to Money.
He said capitalism was not delivering on its promise to raise living standards. Economic growth ws not feeding through into people's incomes and living standards.
"Everybody knows that capitalism is not egalitarian, but the broad promise has been that, over a ten year period, you can be pretty confident that a rising tide raises all boats and everybody feels somewhat better off, and that's gone wrong,"
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday on Business Live.
Coming up today - the big story is set to be the release of the first estimate of third quarter figures on UK economic growth.
Most economists are expecting a small rise in Gross Domestic product (GDP) of about 0.3%. Why's that important - well it could have a bearing on what happens to interest rates next week.
Before that we'll get the third quarter results for Lloyds Bank and Metro Bank.
Stay with us for that and all the rest of the business news as it breaks.
