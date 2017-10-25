Business Live: Wednesday 25 October

More from Lord Adair Turner on Wake up to Money.

Ahead of those economic growth figures in a few hour, he said: "The UK economy has grown a bit in the last five years and we have created lots of jobs, but they have been low productivity jobs," he said.

"Why, in a world of apparently extraordinary capabilities of technology, do we have these very low productivity growth rate

"I think paradoxically that we should expect to see in a world of huge automation the continued proliferation of low paid, low tech jobs."