Business Live: Friday 20 October

Reuters

Yesterday Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein tweeted indicating that London would wane as a centre of financial importance because of Brexit:

Morgan Stanley and Citibank have also suggested they will be increasing their base in Frankfurt, says Henrietta Grimston from Seven Investment Management.

"If we don't get these transitional agreements on the Brexit discussions, and if we don't get this ability for banks to be able to continue to passport their services from the UK into other European countries it does very much look like Frankfurt is going to be one of the big beneficiaries," she says.