Business Live: Thursday 19 October

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Live Reporting

By Tom Espiner

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Low pay trap

BBC Radio 5 live

Waiter
Getty Images

A quarter of Britain’s low paid workers are stuck in poorly paid jobs with little chance of earning more, according to the Social Mobility Commission.

Conor D'Arcy, senior policy advisor at the Resolution Foundation, says:

"This has been one of the stories of recession. Employment's been more resilient than we would have expected, and fewer people have lost their jobs, which has been obviously really welcome, but the flipside of that is: are people moving up over time? The number of people that are low paid has really shifted much in over 20 years," he says.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

We've got official retail sales figures out this morning. Sales in August grew 1%, the 52nd month of growth.

Also coming up - household goods giant Unilever, which recently announced that the Colman's Mustard factory in Norwich may have to close, has its third quarter results out.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top