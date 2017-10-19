Business Live: Thursday 19 October

Getty Images

A quarter of Britain’s low paid workers are stuck in poorly paid jobs with little chance of earning more, according to the Social Mobility Commission.

Conor D'Arcy, senior policy advisor at the Resolution Foundation, says:

"This has been one of the stories of recession. Employment's been more resilient than we would have expected, and fewer people have lost their jobs, which has been obviously really welcome, but the flipside of that is: are people moving up over time? The number of people that are low paid has really shifted much in over 20 years," he says.