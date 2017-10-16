Business Live: Monday 16 October

PA

The Bank of England should hold off from raising interest rates next month, according to influential forecasting body the EY Item Club.

Bank Governor Mark Carney has said rates could go up in the "relatively near term", with many analysts expecting a hike in November.

However, EY Item Club said such a move risked hurting the UK's "fragile economic outlook".

The group is calling on the bank to wait another year before raising the benchmark rate from 0.25% to 0.5%.