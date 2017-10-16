Business Live: Monday 16 October

The Bank of England should hold off from raising interest rates next month, according to influential forecasting body the EY Item Club.
Bank Governor Mark Carney has said rates could go up in the "relatively near term", with many analysts expecting a hike in November.
However, EY Item Club said such a move risked hurting the UK's "fragile economic outlook".
The group is calling on the bank to wait another year before raising the benchmark rate from 0.25% to 0.5%.
What's driving the UK stock market?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have been powering ahead with the FTSE 100 hitting a record high last week.
But what's driving this stellar performance?
Sue Noffke, UK Equities Fund manager at Schroders, says it's the fact that the FTSE 100, in particular, is largely international.
"Only 25% of FTSE 100 companies are driven by domestic sales, so what matters much more to the stock market is global activity and global growth," she says.
With the IMF last week raising its global growth estimates for this year and next, she says the FTSE's prospects going forward continue to be strong.
'Generational difference'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Continuing on the debt theme, it's a particular issue for younger people who are increasingly using debt to pay for essential items such as rent or food, according to research from PwC.
Scott Charlish, a wealth manager at Brewin Dolphin, says there's a clear generational difference.
"An older person is aware of the cost of credit in the future, but a younger person may not, for example, be aware of the effects it can have on mortgage repayments.
"The under-30s have grown up at a time when interest rates have always been low. There's a clear generational difference," he says.
'Don't bury your head in the sand'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Unsecured debt - things such as credit cards and car finance - has been growing at its fastest rate ever, nearly 10% a year, and there have been warnings from the Bank of England and others that it might turn into a big problem - particularly if interest rates go up, which many expect next month.
Susan, who had to give up for her job for health reasons, tells Radio 4 she consolidated all her debts to try and cope.
"We just hadn't got the money coming in to cover all the bills," she says despite her husband working long hours to try and cover the shortfall.
"Don't bury your head in the sand," is her advice to others in the same situation.
Young people in debt build-up
BBC Radio 5 live
The chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, Andrew Bailey, has told the BBC there is a "pronounced" build-up of debt among young people. Reaction to his comments is already coming in, with Iona Bain, founder of the Young Money Blog, telling Wake Up To Money that too many young people are using debt as "a convenient, instant solution" to their money worries.
"In modern Britain, you're much more likely to be using debt to get by if you're under the age of 40 than if you're over the age of 40," she said.
She added that even young people from well-off families risked becoming "submerged in unmanageable debt", partly because they had not been properly educated about money matters. "There's a generation who have really missed out," she said.
Vauxhall's vexing problems
BBC Radio 5 live
It emerged over the weekend that Vauxhall is cutting about 400 jobs at its Ellesmere Port car plant because of falling sales. Prof David Bailey of the Aston Business School told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that a combination of factors had led to the decision.
"That's partly linked to the Brexit vote and it's partly linked to changes in the car market across Europe," he said.
Brexit had increased the price of imported car components, with 70% of parts used at the plant coming from overseas, he said. At the same time, Vauxhall had been "particularly badly placed" to cope with the trend towards SUVs and away from traditional saloon cars.
Vauxhall's move was aimed at "getting costs down so that they can better compete," he said. However, the axe was more likely to fall in the UK than in other plants owned by Vauxhall's parent PSA Group, because workers were easier to sack in the UK than in France, he added.
Good morning!
Welcome to another day's business coverage. We'll have all the events as they happen, plus all the comment and analysis you need to make sense of them. Stay with us.
