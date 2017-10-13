Business Live: Friday 13 October

Thinkstock

It may not seem like an obvious business success story, but the rise of services which deliver packaged recipes and ingredients to your door, which you then cook yourself, has taken off around the world.

HelloFresh, a recipe kit delivery start-up, said earlier this week that it's planning to float on the stock exchange with plans to raise up to €300m in the flotation.

The German firm operates in 10 countries including the US.

Grocer Magazine news analysis editor Emma Weinbren says there's growing demand for this kind of service despite the hefty price tag of around £6.50 per individual portion.

"A lot of it is to do with convenience. The idea of having everything delivered to your doorstep,..you don't even need to measure out your ingredients," she says.

She also says it fits into an "increasing foodie culture" with people more interested in preparing their own food but not necessarily knowing where to start.

Emma admits she's a fan of the kits. Her own favourite HelloFresh meal? She says it was a teriyaki chicken with coconut rice dish.