Business Live: Friday 13 October

Andy Rogers, director at the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), says having a mediator would speed up progress on the talks between the EU and the UK.
"One of the things is how painfully slow this is moving. They [a mediator] can confidentially find out the priorities and speed things up," he says.
But he admits that finding the right person "can sometimes be a real headache in itself," but he insists it would help both sides to "pick through some of the messiness".
EU talks 'aren't like buying a car'
The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said there is a deadlock over the UK's Brexit bill, with insufficient progress to move to the next stage of post-Brexit trade talks.
Steve Bullock, a former UK negotiator with the EU, says it's "fair to say" the government's negotiating strategy so far has been inept.
"This isn't buying a car or a house, on the EU side it's a question of what is actually owed and committed to.
"The idea that you can say you'll meet your obligations as Theresa May did in Florence and then say but I'll only pay £20m doesn't make sense. That's why we're at an impasse," he says.
Cook-it-yourself takes off
It may not seem like an obvious business success story, but the rise of services which deliver packaged recipes and ingredients to your door, which you then cook yourself, has taken off around the world.
HelloFresh, a recipe kit delivery start-up, said earlier this week that it's planning to float on the stock exchange with plans to raise up to €300m in the flotation.
The German firm operates in 10 countries including the US.
Grocer Magazine news analysis editor Emma Weinbren says there's growing demand for this kind of service despite the hefty price tag of around £6.50 per individual portion.
"A lot of it is to do with convenience. The idea of having everything delivered to your doorstep,..you don't even need to measure out your ingredients," she says.
She also says it fits into an "increasing foodie culture" with people more interested in preparing their own food but not necessarily knowing where to start.
Emma admits she's a fan of the kits. Her own favourite HelloFresh meal? She says it was a teriyaki chicken with coconut rice dish.
Samsung boss quits over crisis
Samsung Electronics chief executive Kwon Oh-hyun has resigned citing an "unprecedented crisis".
It is the latest management upheaval at the firm after the heir of the entire Samsung Group was imprisoned for corruption in August.
Mr Kwon is one of three co-chief executives of Samsung Electronics.
His resignation comes on the same day the firm forecast record quarterly profits, citing higher memory chip prices.
The British Chambers of Commerce has warned the UK is growing at a "muted" rate with the all-important services sector "static" despite strong manufacturing growth.
Overnight Ryanair said it would take the €210m Lufthansa deal to buy parts of failed German carrier Air Berlin to European competition authorities.
And soon we'll find out how doorstep lender Provident Financial is doing. The firm's boss quit in August after announcing the firm's second profit warning in just two months. Its results are out at 7am.
The British Chambers of Commerce has warned the UK is growing at a "muted" rate with the all-important services sector "static" despite strong manufacturing growth.
Overnight Ryanair said it would take the €210m Lufthansa deal to buy parts of failed German carrier Air Berlin to European competition authorities.
And soon we'll find out how doorstep lender Provident Financial is doing. The firm's boss quit in August after announcing the firm's second profit warning in just two months. Its results are out at 7am.