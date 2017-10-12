Business Live: Thursday 12 October

The boss of Kobe Steel has warned the list of affected products could increase as its internal investigation continues.
“There are products which we have our doubts about” said Hiroya Kawasaki, chief executive of Kobe Steel.
The firm - which has admitted fabricating quality data, possibly for as long as a decade - is now checking all its divisions, including those overseas, to see if the problem is more widespread than first realised.
General Motors, Boeing and Toyota are among the firms checking their models to see if they used any substandard materials.
Good morning
We've got results out from Sky, Booker Group and WH Smiths later this morning.
Sky chief exec and chair James Murdoch's position is being questioned by three advisory firms who are calling on shareholders to rebel against his dual role.
And there'll be a renewed focus on energy prices again with the government expected to unveil draft legislation so it is able to enforce a broader price cap.
Kobe Steel crisis deepens
