Business Live: Thursday 12 October

Reuters

The boss of Kobe Steel has warned the list of affected products could increase as its internal investigation continues.

“There are products which we have our doubts about” said Hiroya Kawasaki, chief executive of Kobe Steel.

The firm - which has admitted fabricating quality data, possibly for as long as a decade - is now checking all its divisions, including those overseas, to see if the problem is more widespread than first realised.

General Motors, Boeing and Toyota are among the firms checking their models to see if they used any substandard materials.