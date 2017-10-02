Latest on Monarch failure
Summary
- Monarch customers in the UK yet to travel: don't go to the airport
- Customers abroad: everyone due to fly in the next fortnight will be brought back to the UK at no cost to them.
- The CAA also has a 24-hour helpline: 0300 303 2800 from the UK and Ireland and +44 1753 330330 from overseas
By Ben Morris and Chris Johnston
All times stated are UK
'Monarch have long-struggled'
BBC Radio 5 live
More from airline analyst Alex Macheras.
"Monarch have long-struggled with where they are in the market. They dabbled both in the low-cost carrier market and in the holiday and leisure market, without being a market leader in either. With that comes fierce competition on one side with Ryanair and Easyjet and competition on the other side with the leading holiday airlines Thompson, TUI, Thomas Cook, Jet 2."
A lot can change in a year
In October of last year Monarch's chief executive Andrew Swaffield told the BBC.
"Building on our successful turnaround we are now able to really approach the future with great confidence."
At the time Mr Swaffield said the airline would make a £40m profit. He also said the airline would be renewing its fleet of aircraft in 2018.
Greybull Capital and Monarch
Those of you with good memories might remember that there were concerns about Monarch this time last year.
It was kept going by £165m of investment from investment firm Greybull Capital. That allowed it to renew its membership of the Air Travel Organisers' Licensing (Atol) scheme - the scheme that refunds customers if a travel firm collapses.
Greybull Capital is Monarch's majority shareholder and is also known for its investment in Scunthorpe's steelworks.
It bought a majority stake in Monarch in 2014, with an investment of £125m.
Why the sudden failure of Monarch?
BBC Radio 5 live
"Talks have been going on for a very long time between Monarch Airlines and rival airlines in a bid to come to a deal and that's been paralleled to Monarch speaking to the CAA to try and secure its Atol licence for its holiday divison," says airline analyst Alex Macheras, on Wake up to Money.
Those deal talks deteriorated three days ago, and the main bidders, Norwegian and Wizz decided to pull out, he said.
'Rescue airline' being organised
Airline analyst Alex Macheras tweets:
Advice for Monarch customers
This from the Civil Aviation Authority
Advice to Monarch customers, issued by CAA