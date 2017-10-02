Latest on Monarch failure

Those of you with good memories might remember that there were concerns about Monarch this time last year.

It was kept going by £165m of investment from investment firm Greybull Capital. That allowed it to renew its membership of the Air Travel Organisers' Licensing (Atol) scheme - the scheme that refunds customers if a travel firm collapses.

Greybull Capital is Monarch's majority shareholder and is also known for its investment in Scunthorpe's steelworks.

It bought a majority stake in Monarch in 2014, with an investment of £125m.