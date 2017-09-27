Business Live: Wednesday 27 September

More on the row over Bombardier's order to supply Delta with aircraft.

Christophe Bondy, special counsel at the law firm Cooley and former trade adviser to Canadian government.

"What's most extraordinary about this case is that Boeing was not actually a competitor of Bombardier," he tells the Today Programme.

"Delta gave testimony last year saying that it hadn't even considered Boeing for this particular order.

"So what's troubling for the Canadian government and users of the system generally is that Boeing seems to be using this complaint, not because it's suffered any particular harm in this case, but because it's trying to drive Bombardier out of the market."