Business Live: Wednesday 27 September

More on the row over Bombardier's order to supply Delta with aircraft.
Christophe Bondy, special counsel at the law firm Cooley and former trade adviser to Canadian government.
"What's most extraordinary about this case is that Boeing was not actually a competitor of Bombardier," he tells the Today Programme.
"Delta gave testimony last year saying that it hadn't even considered Boeing for this particular order.
"So what's troubling for the Canadian government and users of the system generally is that Boeing seems to be using this complaint, not because it's suffered any particular harm in this case, but because it's trying to drive Bombardier out of the market."
'This could turn nasty'
Thomas Moore, investment director of UK Equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, says the US Commerce Department's ruling in favour of Boeing could have implications for more than 4,000 jobs at the Bombardier factory in Belfast, which provides the wings for the C-Series jet.
"This could turn nasty," he told BBC Radio Five live's Wake Up To Money programme.
"We have been living through a period of globalisation, and this indicates we could be moving into what Mark Carney has called a period of de-globalisation.
"Slapping this tariff on Bombardier has implications for jobs in Northern Ireland. We have got to hope that this gets resolved, given those jobs are at stake."
Bombardier fury at US commercial ruling
A quick recap of the major story overnight.
Aerospace firm Bombardier has described a ruling against it by the US Department of Commerce over its row with Boeing as "absurd".
An interim tariff of nearly 220% has been proposed on the import of Bombardier's C-Series jet to the US.
The Canadian company says Boeing is seeking to use US trade laws "to stifle competition".
The UK government and trade unions fear the ruling could put the jobs of thousands of staff in Northern Ireland at risk.
Boeing had complained its smaller rival got unfair state subsidies from the UK and Canada, helping it win a major order.
Good morning
Welcome to another day of business and economics news with us here at the Business Live page.
Live Reporting
By Bill Wilson and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
More on the row over Bombardier's order to supply Delta with aircraft.
Christophe Bondy, special counsel at the law firm Cooley and former trade adviser to Canadian government.
"What's most extraordinary about this case is that Boeing was not actually a competitor of Bombardier," he tells the Today Programme.
"Delta gave testimony last year saying that it hadn't even considered Boeing for this particular order.
"So what's troubling for the Canadian government and users of the system generally is that Boeing seems to be using this complaint, not because it's suffered any particular harm in this case, but because it's trying to drive Bombardier out of the market."
'This could turn nasty'
Thomas Moore, investment director of UK Equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, says the US Commerce Department's ruling in favour of Boeing could have implications for more than 4,000 jobs at the Bombardier factory in Belfast, which provides the wings for the C-Series jet.
"This could turn nasty," he told BBC Radio Five live's Wake Up To Money programme.
"We have been living through a period of globalisation, and this indicates we could be moving into what Mark Carney has called a period of de-globalisation.
"Slapping this tariff on Bombardier has implications for jobs in Northern Ireland. We have got to hope that this gets resolved, given those jobs are at stake."
Bombardier fury at US commercial ruling
A quick recap of the major story overnight.
Aerospace firm Bombardier has described a ruling against it by the US Department of Commerce over its row with Boeing as "absurd".
An interim tariff of nearly 220% has been proposed on the import of Bombardier's C-Series jet to the US.
The Canadian company says Boeing is seeking to use US trade laws "to stifle competition".
The UK government and trade unions fear the ruling could put the jobs of thousands of staff in Northern Ireland at risk.
Boeing had complained its smaller rival got unfair state subsidies from the UK and Canada, helping it win a major order.
Good morning
Welcome to another day of business and economics news with us here at the Business Live page.