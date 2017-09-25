Business Live: Monday 25 September

Reuters

The big UK business story over the weekend has been the decision by Transport for London (TfL) not to renew ride-hailing firm Uber's operating licence.

TfL cited failures to report serious criminal offences, conduct sufficient background checks on drivers and other safety issues.

Uber has said it would "like to know what we can do", and is seeking talks with TfL.

David Leam, infrastructure director at business lobby group London First, told BBC Five live's Wake Up To Money programme: "There is a big challenge in regulating these new types of disruptive business models."

He said laws written to regulate many industries were made in a pre-digital age. However, he also said that the new businesses "have to act responsibly".

Mr Leam added: "You have a new Uber chief executive [Dara Khosrowshahi] who says he will sort these issues out".