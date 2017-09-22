Business Live: Friday 22 September

Getty Images

UK borrowing hit a decade-low in the year to August, so could we see some giveaways at the next budget?

Kathleen Brooks, research director at CityIndex, notes the government has already given some money away by partially lifting the public sector pay cap. And it could well go further, offering extra money for the NHS and social care.

However, she adds: "There is going to be limit to this, because the Conservatives have staked their reputation on balancing the books and they won't go crazy... Our growth rates have also slipped in the last year and we have fallen behind eurozone neighbours."