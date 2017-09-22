Business Live: Friday 22 September

Can the pound sustain its recent upward trajectory, asks CMC Markets's chief market analyst Michael Hewson?
That depends on Theresa May and her speech at the Santa Maria Novella church in Florence this afternoon.
She is expected to make proposals on the rights of EU citizens, as well as making a budget proposal that will ensure that there is no budget shortfall for the remainder of the current EU budget period, which goes up to 2020. The offer is likely to be conditional on continued transitional access to the single market and customs union over the same period, while there could be a request to open talks on trade, something that in the case of the Irish border is interlinked. A transition arrangement would also help in buying more time to come to a more comprehensive deal.
If the markets like what they hear and there isn’t a negative response from the EU then the recent rally in the pound could extend further.
'Some giveaways likely' at next budget
BBC Radio 5 live
UK borrowing hit a decade-low in the year to August, so could we see some giveaways at the next budget?
Kathleen Brooks, research director at CityIndex, notes the government has already given some money away by partially lifting the public sector pay cap. And it could well go further, offering extra money for the NHS and social care.
However, she adds: "There is going to be limit to this, because the Conservatives have staked their reputation on balancing the books and they won't go crazy... Our growth rates have also slipped in the last year and we have fallen behind eurozone neighbours."
Fake news worries 'are growing'
Rory Cellan-Jones
Technology correspondent
There is growing concern among global net users about fake news online, according to a BBC World Service poll.
It also indicates mounting opposition to governments stepping in with regulation.
In the survey of 18 countries, 79% of respondents said they worried about what was fake and what was real on the internet.
Theresa's May's expected offer of a two-year Brexit transition deal will be seen as as "modest progress" by the EU, says Holger Schmieding, chief economist at German lender Berenberg Bank.
He tells Wake up to Money: "The continent is waiting for the Brexit debate to get real, that is to acknowledge that the UK has to honour the legal commitments it incurred while still an EU member.
"At least now this seems to be a move in that direction - but it probably covers only a part of what the legal commitments are."
However, he says it is easy to make speech, but the UK will still have to get down to the "nitty gritty" on the details - including clarifying the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live - thanks for joining us.
Coming up, Theresa May will try to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations with a major speech in Florence. The BBC understands she will propose a two-year transitional deal, which could include payments worth 20bn euros.
It has been revealed that banks and building societies are to carry out checks on all current account holders to identify illegal immigrants. But is it the place of the financial services sector to fulfill such a role?
And after cancelling thousands of flights over the coming weeks, can Ryanair appease its angry pilots (and passengers) and get on top of the situation? We'll have reaction to that and more.
Live Reporting
By Daniel Thomas and Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Where now for the pound?
Can the pound sustain its recent upward trajectory, asks CMC Markets's chief market analyst Michael Hewson?
That depends on Theresa May and her speech at the Santa Maria Novella church in Florence this afternoon.
'Some giveaways likely' at next budget
BBC Radio 5 live
UK borrowing hit a decade-low in the year to August, so could we see some giveaways at the next budget?
Kathleen Brooks, research director at CityIndex, notes the government has already given some money away by partially lifting the public sector pay cap. And it could well go further, offering extra money for the NHS and social care.
However, she adds: "There is going to be limit to this, because the Conservatives have staked their reputation on balancing the books and they won't go crazy... Our growth rates have also slipped in the last year and we have fallen behind eurozone neighbours."
Fake news worries 'are growing'
Rory Cellan-Jones
Technology correspondent
There is growing concern among global net users about fake news online, according to a BBC World Service poll.
It also indicates mounting opposition to governments stepping in with regulation.
In the survey of 18 countries, 79% of respondents said they worried about what was fake and what was real on the internet.
Read more here.
May's offer will be seen as 'modest progress'
BBC Radio 5 live
Theresa's May's expected offer of a two-year Brexit transition deal will be seen as as "modest progress" by the EU, says Holger Schmieding, chief economist at German lender Berenberg Bank.
He tells Wake up to Money: "The continent is waiting for the Brexit debate to get real, that is to acknowledge that the UK has to honour the legal commitments it incurred while still an EU member.
"At least now this seems to be a move in that direction - but it probably covers only a part of what the legal commitments are."
However, he says it is easy to make speech, but the UK will still have to get down to the "nitty gritty" on the details - including clarifying the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live - thanks for joining us.
Coming up, Theresa May will try to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations with a major speech in Florence. The BBC understands she will propose a two-year transitional deal, which could include payments worth 20bn euros.
It has been revealed that banks and building societies are to carry out checks on all current account holders to identify illegal immigrants. But is it the place of the financial services sector to fulfill such a role?
And after cancelling thousands of flights over the coming weeks, can Ryanair appease its angry pilots (and passengers) and get on top of the situation? We'll have reaction to that and more.