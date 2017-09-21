Cash

Business Live: Thursday 21 September

Live Reporting

By Chris Johnston and Dearbail Jordan

All times stated are UK

'It's too late'

Still on Brexit for a moment, business editor Simon Jack has been taking a look at what Theresa May will say in her big speech tomorrow.

Brexit 'crunch time' for the City

The City
Getty Images

British businesses and the economy need a transition period as the UK leaves the European Union, The City UK has said.

Some 10,000 finance jobs will be shifted out of the UK or created overseas in the next few years if Britain is denied access to Europe's single market, a Reuters survey has suggested.

"For our industry, this really is crunch time," The City UK chief executive Miles Celic said.

"Many firms are already moving parts of their operations out of the UK and Europe. When they've gone, it's hard to see them coming back.

"Even if the UK and EU agree the best possible Brexit deal by 2019, without urgent clarity on transitional arrangements, business will assume the worst and act accordingly," he said.

Ryanair: What should I do if my flight is cancelled?

Speaking of Ryanair, the airline has been criticised by consumer group Which? for not being sufficiently clear about what compensation passengers are entitled to if their flight is cancelled.

Strike while the iron's hot

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Ryanair
Getty Images

Our transport correspondent Richard Westcott has been told that pilots coming together to negotiate for better contracts terms - such as Ryanair pilots are currently doing - is "a rare event".

He tells Today that they are "spotting a chance to collectively bargain for better terms and conditions".

It will also be "interesting" to see how Ryanair responds given it is "typically a bombastic company", Richard adds.

Bank of Japan holds

Bank of Japan
Getty Images

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday, leaving its interest rates of minus 0.1% untouched.

The bank maintained its upbeat view of the economy and its 2% inflation target, which it believes will be achieved without additional stimulus.

It also kept its yield target for 10-year Japanese government bonds at about 0% and reiterated that it will continue buying 80 trillion yen of government bonds each year.

E.ON's smart meter push

BBC Radio 5 live

E.ON logo
Getty Images

Michael Lewis, chief executive of E.ON - one of the big six energy suppliers - tells Wake Up to Money the company wants to automatically move customers on to a new fixed-price deal when one ends, rather than the more expensive standard variable tariff.

That will require customers to get a smart meter installed, however, but Mr Lewis says they mean a more accurate bill and real-time information about energy use.

"It's about getting the right tariff for each customer," he says, adding that those who want paper bills and to pay by cash, for example, will still be able to do so.

Those meters aren't entirely smart, however: as it stands if you switch suppliers they will only work as a normal electricity meter. However, Mr Lewis says the government is ensuring those issues are resolved by next year.

Bumpy ride ahead for Ryanair

Ryanair plane
Getty Images

Ryanair bosses and shareholders come head to head later today as the airline holds its annual meeting amid warnings of a multi-million compensation bill for cancelled flights.

The meeting takes place at the company's Dublin headquarters after it revealed it was cutting up to 50 flights a day over the next six weeks.

While the meeting will feature all the usual agenda items such as executive pay, election of directors and share purchases, there will also be questions about the handling of the cancellation chaos.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary, who will be at the meeting, has said the debacle had a "large reputational impact" on the airline and apologised.

Ryanair says all 315,000 customers affected by the cancellations received an email on Monday advising them of their flight changes and offering alternative flights, refunds and EU261 notices.

The airline said it expected to have re-accommodated more than 175,000 customers on other Ryanair flights and to have processed refunds for more than a fifth of those affected by yesterday.

Good morning!

Chris Johnston

Business reporter, BBC News

Welcome to another day of Business Live with me and Dearbail Jordan. We'll have more on Google's deal to buy HTC's smartphone business, as well as Co-op results coming up.

All that and much more - stay with us. As always get in touch at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk or follow me on Twitter: @cajuk

