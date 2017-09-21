Business Live: Thursday 21 September

He tells Today that they are "spotting a chance to collectively bargain for better terms and conditions".
It will also be "interesting" to see how Ryanair responds given it is "typically a bombastic company", Richard adds.
Bank of Japan holds
The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Thursday, leaving its interest rates of minus 0.1% untouched.
The bank maintained its upbeat view of the
economy and its 2% inflation target, which it believes will be achieved without additional stimulus.
It
also kept its yield target for 10-year Japanese government bonds
at about 0% and reiterated that it
will continue buying 80 trillion yen of government bonds each year.
E.ON's smart meter push
BBC Radio 5 live
Michael Lewis, chief executive of E.ON - one of the big six energy suppliers - tells Wake Up to Money the company wants to automatically move customers on to a new fixed-price deal when one ends, rather than the more expensive standard variable tariff.
That will require customers to get a smart meter installed, however, but Mr Lewis says they mean a more accurate bill and real-time information about energy use.
"It's about getting the
right tariff for each customer," he says, adding that those who want paper bills and to pay by cash, for example, will still be able to do so.
Those meters aren't entirely smart, however: as it stands if you switch suppliers they will only work as a normal electricity meter. However, Mr Lewis says the government is ensuring those issues are resolved by next year.
'It's too late'
Still on Brexit for a moment, business editor Simon Jack has been taking a look at what Theresa May will say in her big speech tomorrow.
Brexit 'crunch time' for the City
British businesses and the economy need a transition period as the UK leaves the European Union, The City UK has said.
Some 10,000 finance jobs will be shifted out of the UK or created overseas in the next few years if Britain is denied access to Europe's single market, a Reuters survey has suggested.
"For our industry, this really is crunch time," The City UK chief executive Miles Celic said.
"Many firms are already moving parts of their operations out of the UK and Europe. When they've gone, it's hard to see them coming back.
"Even if the UK and EU agree the best possible Brexit deal by 2019, without urgent clarity on transitional arrangements, business will assume the worst and act accordingly," he said.
Read more here.
Ryanair: What should I do if my flight is cancelled?
Speaking of Ryanair, the airline has been criticised by consumer group Which? for not being sufficiently clear about what compensation passengers are entitled to if their flight is cancelled.
Read here for a guide on what to do if your flight has been cancelled.
Strike while the iron's hot
Not so smart?
Technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones is unimpressed with Google's $1.1bn deal for HTC's Pixel smartphone division.
Bumpy ride ahead for Ryanair
Ryanair bosses and shareholders come head to head later today as the airline holds its annual meeting amid warnings of a multi-million compensation bill for cancelled flights.
The meeting takes place at the company's Dublin headquarters after it revealed it was cutting up to 50 flights a day over the next six weeks.
While the meeting will feature all the usual agenda items such as executive pay, election of directors and share purchases, there will also be questions about the handling of the cancellation chaos.
Chief executive Michael O'Leary, who will be at the meeting, has said the debacle had a "large reputational impact" on the airline and apologised.
Ryanair says all 315,000 customers affected by the cancellations received an email on Monday advising them of their flight changes and offering alternative flights, refunds and EU261 notices.
The airline said it expected to have re-accommodated more than 175,000 customers on other Ryanair flights and to have processed refunds for more than a fifth of those affected by yesterday.
