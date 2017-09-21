Business Live: Thursday 21 September

Getty Images

British businesses and the economy need a transition period as the UK leaves the European Union, The City UK has said.

Some 10,000 finance jobs will be shifted out of the UK or created overseas in the next few years if Britain is denied access to Europe's single market, a Reuters survey has suggested.

"For our industry, this really is crunch time," The City UK chief executive Miles Celic said.

"Many firms are already moving parts of their operations out of the UK and Europe. When they've gone, it's hard to see them coming back.

"Even if the UK and EU agree the best possible Brexit deal by 2019, without urgent clarity on transitional arrangements, business will assume the worst and act accordingly," he said.

Read more here.