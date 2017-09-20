Business Live: Steel deal struck
Summary
- Tata and Thyssenkrupp form steel joint venture
Live Reporting
By Chris Johnston and Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
What now for Port Talbot?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
There are still a number of questions surrounding the joint venture struck by Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday.
BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan suggests that while there is a future for Tata's Port Talbot Steelworks in the short-term, workers have told him that Thyssenkrupp has "never shown much interest" in Port Talbot.
While the Wales plant has returned to profit, he adds: "There is a question of how committed [Thyssenkrupp] are to Port Talbot."
Inditex sales jump
Inditex, the owner of fashion chain Zara, says like-for-like sales rose by 6% in the six months to July, with positive growth across all the countries in which it operates.
Total sales rose 11.5% to €11.7bn while net profit rose 9% to to €1.36bn - slightly below forecasts.
Inditex owns a number of other brands including Pull & Bear, Bershka and Stradivarius.
'The only option'
More on that steel deal. Thyssenkrupp says it considered options including a breakup of the company before deciding to pursue a European steel joint venture with Tata Steel.
"Before deciding on a joint venture the Thyssenkrupp executive board examined and worked out all the available options: A tie-up with a German partner, a spin-off, an IPO, the sale of the steel business and even a break-up of the entire company," it said on its website.
"The joint venture with Tata is the only option that gives our steel business a viable long-term future."
Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel said earlier they had signed a memorandum of understanding to combine their European steel businesses in a 50-50 joint venture.
Tough gig
BBC Radio 5 live
Amid reports that Ryanair passengers whose flights have been cancelled are being forced to pay again for extras such as baggage and seat allocation, Rita Clifton of BrandCap has been on Wake Up to Money to talk about the airline's woes.
She says it's a tough gig running an airline, what with variables such as staff and air traffic control issues to contend with.
However, Ms Clifton points out that if an airline fails to look after its customers - by actually getting them to their destinations - customers won't look after them in return: "If they can't run an airline really, really well, then where are they?"
Although travellers don't expect great customer service from Ryanair, she says it has been getting better of late
The Irish carrier also has what she describes as a "pantomime villain" in the form of Michael O'Leary to contend with, but in Ms Clifton's view he has handled the crisis reasonably well so far.
BreakingSteel deal
Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp have taken the first step towards a merger deal by signing a Memorandum of Understanding, the two companies announced.
Good morning!
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Welcome to another day of Business Live - thanks for joining us. Quite a busy day ahead, with results from B&Q owner Kingfisher and August retail sales figures.
In the early afternoon former BHS owner Dominic Chappell appears at Brighton Magistrates Court charged with failing to provide information and documents to the Pension Regulator after the collapse of the retailer.
And at 1900 the US Federal Reserve gives its latest decision on interest rates - but it is not expected to make any changes to monetary policy.
