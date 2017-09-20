Business Live: Steel deal struck

Getty Images

There are still a number of questions surrounding the joint venture struck by Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday.

BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan suggests that while there is a future for Tata's Port Talbot Steelworks in the short-term, workers have told him that Thyssenkrupp has "never shown much interest" in Port Talbot.

While the Wales plant has returned to profit, he adds: "There is a question of how committed [Thyssenkrupp] are to Port Talbot."