Business Live: Toys 'R' Us collapses

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Live Reporting

By Chris Johnston and Dearbail Jordan

All times stated are UK

Get involved

The French Connection

BBC Radio 5 live

Ahead of French Connection's results at 0700, "customer whisperer" Kate Hardcastle has been talking about the fashion retailer's issues on 5 Live.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Starved of investment'

BBC Radio 5 live

Toys 'R' Us store
Getty Images

The collapse of Toys 'R' Us into Chapter 11 protection is among the largest by a specialty retailer and comes ahead of the crucial holiday trading season.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Wake Up to Money that under private equity ownership debt has risen to more than $5bn, while cash on hand has sunk to about $300m.

That means the retailer has been starved of investment and not had the funds needed to change and adapt to the torrid retail environment in North America, he says.

Toys 'R' Us stores outside the US and Canada are not affected by the filing.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Playtime ends for Toys 'R' Us

Toys 'R' Us
Getty Images

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy gives Toys 'R' Us protection from his creditors for a period of time while it reorganises the business.

Toys 'R' Us says that it has receive a commitment for more than $3bn in funding from several lenders which, if approved by the courts, will improve its finances in the run up to its busiest trading season that includes Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The company, founded in the 1950s, is owned by three private equity firms - KKR, Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust - which bought the business in 2005 for $6.6bn.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning!

Chris Johnston

Business reporter, BBC News

Welcome to another day of Business Live. We'll be looking at Toys 'R' Us filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Canada, which puts the future of its 1,600 stores and 64,000 workers in doubt.

We've also got more retail action on this side of the pond from the likes of Ocado and French Connection.

All that plus more on the Ryanair cancellation crisis. Get in touch at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk or follow me on Twitter at @cajuk

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top