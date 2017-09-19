Business Live: Toys 'R' Us collapses

The collapse of Toys 'R' Us into Chapter 11 protection is among the largest by a specialty retailer and comes ahead of the crucial holiday trading season.
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Wake Up to Money that under private equity ownership debt has risen to more than $5bn, while cash on hand has sunk to about $300m.
That means the retailer has been starved of investment and not had the funds needed to change and adapt to the torrid retail environment in North America, he says.
Toys 'R' Us stores outside the US and Canada are not affected by the filing.
Playtime ends for Toys 'R' Us
Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy gives Toys 'R' Us protection from his creditors for a period of time while it reorganises the business.
Toys 'R' Us says that it has receive a commitment for more than $3bn in funding from several lenders which, if approved by the courts, will improve its finances in the run up to its busiest trading season that includes Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The company, founded in the 1950s, is owned by three private equity firms - KKR, Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust - which bought the business in 2005 for $6.6bn.
Good morning!
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Welcome to another day of Business Live. We'll be looking at Toys 'R' Us filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Canada, which puts the future of its 1,600 stores and 64,000 workers in doubt.
We've also got more retail action on this side of the pond from the likes of Ocado and French Connection.
All that plus more on the Ryanair cancellation crisis. Get in touch at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk or follow me on Twitter at @cajuk
'Starved of investment'
BBC Radio 5 live
