Business Live: Toys 'R' Us collapses

The collapse of Toys 'R' Us into Chapter 11 protection is among the largest by a specialty retailer and comes ahead of the crucial holiday trading season.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Wake Up to Money that under private equity ownership debt has risen to more than $5bn, while cash on hand has sunk to about $300m.

That means the retailer has been starved of investment and not had the funds needed to change and adapt to the torrid retail environment in North America, he says.

Toys 'R' Us stores outside the US and Canada are not affected by the filing.