Business Live: Monday 18 September

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Dearbail Jordan

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Investors to vote on Jimmy Choo deal

Jimmy Choo shoes
Getty Images

On Monday, luxury shoe-maker Jimmy Choo will hold an annual general meeting to allow shareholders to vote on its $1.2bn takeover by Michael Kors.

The deal marks the fifth time the brand has been sold since it was founded in 1996, proving that beautiful footwear never goes out of style.

Good morning

Welcome to Business Live on what promises to be a lively start to the week.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney is in Washington to give a speech at the International Monetary Fund.

Following rising speculation last week that the UK interest rate may rise in the coming months - which put a rocket under sterling - Mr Carney's comments will be closely scrutinised.

Though given his past record on forward guidance, "unreliable boyfriend" Mr Carney may decide to steer clear of commenting on interest rates at all.

