Business Live: Monday 18 September

Bank of England governor Mark Carney is in Washington to give a speech at the International Monetary Fund.

Following rising speculation last week that the UK interest rate may rise in the coming months - which put a rocket under sterling - Mr Carney's comments will be closely scrutinised.

Though given his past record on forward guidance, "unreliable boyfriend" Mr Carney may decide to steer clear of commenting on interest rates at all.