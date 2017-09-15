Business Live: Friday 15 September

Jagjit Chadha, a director at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, believes that the Bank of England should start raising the interest.
However, he tells Wake Up to Money that it is important that the Bank provide guidance on where it expects borrowing costs will go. This would keep consumers from panicking at the prospect of a return to the double digit interest rates the UK saw in the late 1970s and 1980s.
He adds that the Bank of England doesn't necessarily need to raise rates in 50 basis points (or 0.5%) increments. Instead, he says it could take "baby steps" of 10 basis points at a time.
If it was up to economist Vicky Pryce, she would keep the interest rate at its record low for as long as she possibly could "because the economy has not recovered".
Ms Pryce, a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, tells Wake Up to Money that one of the only bright spots for the UK economy is that manufacturing is picking up, with exports and production ahead thanks to a fall in the value of the pound.
Baby steps needed for rate rise
Weaker pound boosts UK manufacturing
Economist Vicky Pryce raises an interesting point (see post at 06.17) about the upturn in UK manufacturing activity on a weaker pound.
At 9.30, the Office for National Statistics will release a report on the impact of the weaker pound on prices and turnover in the manufacturing sector.
Too soon to raise rates, says economist
She points out that the Bank of England expects inflation - currently 2.9% - to peak in October, so why raise interest rates now?
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live.
The ones to watch on Friday include a speech this morning by Gertjan Vlieghe, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, at the Business Economists' Annual Conference.
His comments will be poured over following indications from the Bank's on Thursday that interest rates could rise sooner than expected.
JD Wetherspoon will announce its full-year results at 7.00am. Expect colourful comments from its chairman and Brexiteer Tim Martin.
And London Fashion Week begins. On Friday, shows will include Aquascutum and purveyor of glorious knitwear John Smedley.