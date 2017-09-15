Business Live: Friday 15 September

Jagjit Chadha, a director at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, believes that the Bank of England should start raising the interest.

However, he tells Wake Up to Money that it is important that the Bank provide guidance on where it expects borrowing costs will go. This would keep consumers from panicking at the prospect of a return to the double digit interest rates the UK saw in the late 1970s and 1980s.

He adds that the Bank of England doesn't necessarily need to raise rates in 50 basis points (or 0.5%) increments. Instead, he says it could take "baby steps" of 10 basis points at a time.