Business Live: Thursday 14 September

Volkswagen and its Chinese joint venture partners will recall 4.86m vehicles due to safety issues with airbags supplied by Takata.

China’s quality watchdog made the announcement on Thursday.

The recall, which begins in March 2018, concerns cars from VW China, FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen.

Airbags made by the bankrupt auto parts maker have been linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries worldwide.