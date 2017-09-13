Business Live: Wednesday 13 September

One of the key figures in today unemployment data is wage growth. It was up by 2.1% in the three months to June but inflation is at 2.9%.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank says that real wage growth, when inflation is taken into account, is actually lower.

However, Ms Foley tells Wake Up to Money that slower pay means that employment is higher - in fact, with 75.1% in employment it is the highest since records began in 1971.

"Wages are so low, workers are being jobs because people are so cheap," she says.