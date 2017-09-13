Business Live: Wednesday 13 September

Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese online giant Alibaba, has been getting in touch with his Smooth Criminal.
By Dearbail Jordan and Mary-Ann Russon
Don't give up the day job
Cheap workers, lots of jobs
One of the key figures in today unemployment data is wage growth. It was up by 2.1% in the three months to June but inflation is at 2.9%.
Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank says that real wage growth, when inflation is taken into account, is actually lower.
However, Ms Foley tells Wake Up to Money that slower pay means that employment is higher - in fact, with 75.1% in employment it is the highest since records began in 1971.
"Wages are so low, workers are being jobs because people are so cheap," she says.
Live from Frankfurt
The Frankfurt Motor Show continues on Wednesday. BBC's business news reporter Theo Leggett is there and sending lots of envy-inducing pictures of beautiful cars such as this corker...
Stay with Business Live for updates from Theo and for other announcements from the annual show.
At 9.30am, the Office for National Statistics will reveal the latest unemployment figures. Among the data will be average wage growth which has some catching up to do following the most recent inflation figures.
For those still hungry for details about Apple's new iPhone, tune into the Today programme on Radio 4 to hear North America technology reporter Dave Lee who was at the launch on Tuesday evening.