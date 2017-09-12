Business Live: Tuesday 12 September

PA

Wake Up To Money looks back at the Northern Rock failure ten years ago.

The show speaks to Veronica Craig, who worked for the bank for 30 years. She was there the day queues formed outside the bank, as people feared for its future.

"I thought people were just panicking," she said.

She spent to the day talking to people in the queue: "Don't worry my money is here," she told them.

For staff it was very sad she said, most had taken their bonuses in the form of shares, which then collapsed in value.