Business Live: Tuesday 12 September

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Ben Morris and Dearbail Jordan

All times stated are UK

Look ahead to inflation

Prices
Reuters

Later on Tuesday morning, we'll discover how much inflation has grown - or slowed - in August.

The Office for National Statistics will release figures at 9:30. In July, the consumer price measure of inflation rose at 2.6% compared to the same month last year. It is expected to grow by 2.5% in August.

The Northern Rock crisis remembered

BBC Radio 5 live

Customers queuing outside a Northern Rock branch in Bromley, Kent, 17 September 2007.
PA

Wake Up To Money looks back at the Northern Rock failure ten years ago.

The show speaks to Veronica Craig, who worked for the bank for 30 years. She was there the day queues formed outside the bank, as people feared for its future.

"I thought people were just panicking," she said.

She spent to the day talking to people in the queue: "Don't worry my money is here," she told them.

For staff it was very sad she said, most had taken their bonuses in the form of shares, which then collapsed in value.

