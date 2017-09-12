Business Live: Tuesday 12 September

Later on Tuesday morning, we'll discover how much inflation has grown - or slowed - in August.
The Office for National Statistics will release figures at 9:30. In July, the consumer price measure of inflation rose at 2.6% compared to the same month last year. It is expected to grow by 2.5% in August.
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris and Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Look ahead to inflation
Later on Tuesday morning, we'll discover how much inflation has grown - or slowed - in August.
The Office for National Statistics will release figures at 9:30. In July, the consumer price measure of inflation rose at 2.6% compared to the same month last year. It is expected to grow by 2.5% in August.
The Northern Rock crisis remembered
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money looks back at the Northern Rock failure ten years ago.
The show speaks to Veronica Craig, who worked for the bank for 30 years. She was there the day queues formed outside the bank, as people feared for its future.
"I thought people were just panicking," she said.
She spent to the day talking to people in the queue: "Don't worry my money is here," she told them.
For staff it was very sad she said, most had taken their bonuses in the form of shares, which then collapsed in value.