UK economy 'treading water', warns BCC

Getty Images

The other thing the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC)points out in its growth forecast, is that the pound's fall since the EU referendum vote has not yet boosted the economy as expected.

There were hopes that as well as increasing exports, the drop in sterling would persuade British people to switch away from imported goods which have become more expensive.

The BCC said there was little evidence of this.

"A cheaper currency does not automatically mean an export boom, no matter how some politicians and commentators will it to happen," BCC director general Adam Marshall says.