Business Live: Thursday 7 September

You may just be settling back into work back from your summer holiday but have you thought about next year yet?
How about north Korea?
According to James Finnerty, North Korea director at travel firm Lupine travel, the country's recent nuclear tests have not dented demand:
"For the last ten years bookings have doubled year-on-year. In the last 12 months we had just under 500 people," he tells Wake Up to Money.
How will Brexit affect food supply industry?
BBC Radio 5 live
"A big problem," is how Simon Pearson, professor of agri-food technology at Lincoln University describes the draft plan, leaked to the Guardian, suggesting firms would have to recruit locally unless they could prove an "economic need" to employ EU citizens.
He says while technological solutions to fill the gap are being developed, they're still a long way off being used and meanwhile the industry uses a lot of EU workers.
But beef farmer Duff Burrell says it doesn't worry him directly. He says with Europe's economy picking up many workers are already returning home.
"Economics will drive employment," he says.
Is end nearing for QE by ECB?
BBC Radio 5 live
The European Central Bank meeting on interest rates will be later today and the focus is expected to be on the €60bn-a-month asset purchase scheme.
Eurozone affairs analyst Yannis Koutsomitis tells Wake Up to Money that he expects new guidance today from the ECB indicating that it will start winding down the programme in 2018.
He says there are three reasons for this:
The fact the eurozone economy is picking up in pace
The scarcity of assets that the ECB can buy "and the huge disruptions if the current pace continues"
Politics - because Germany has made it clear that it is against the QE programme.
Overnight we found out that businesses are being approached by Downing Street for public backing to the government's approach to Brexit.
And financial watchdog the FCA is under pressure to publish the full report into RBS' treatment of customers in its global restructuring group (GRG).
Out later this morning we'll have results from house builder Bovis Homes and transport group Go Ahead.