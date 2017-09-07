Business Live: Thursday 7 September

KCNA

You may just be settling back into work back from your summer holiday but have you thought about next year yet?

How about north Korea?

According to James Finnerty, North Korea director at travel firm Lupine travel, the country's recent nuclear tests have not dented demand:

"For the last ten years bookings have doubled year-on-year. In the last 12 months we had just under 500 people," he tells Wake Up to Money.