Business Live: Wednesday 6 September

Nissan has launched a longer-range version of its best-selling Leaf electric vehicle, as it fights growing competition in the electric car market. Here, our Singapore correspondent discusses the new model.
Last night, the Guardian published a leaked Home Office paper that suggests free movement of people will end in March 2019 and be replaced by a more selective immigration system that prioritises British workers. We'll bring you all the business reaction as the days goes on.
Also coming up, we'll have results from toy train-maker Hornby and home-builder Barratt Developments.
And Sports Direct will be holding its annual general meeting for shareholders. Last month the controversial retailer revealed that profits had more than halved, and a string of investment groups plan to vote against the re-appointment of chairman Keith Hellawell.
Live Reporting
By Daniel Thomas and Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Why is the price of butter going up?
One to consider while you're having your breakfast:
Nissan launches longer-range electric car
BBC presenter tweets...
Nissan has launched a longer-range version of its best-selling Leaf electric vehicle, as it fights growing competition in the electric car market. Here, our Singapore correspondent discusses the new model.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
Last night, the Guardian published a leaked Home Office paper that suggests free movement of people will end in March 2019 and be replaced by a more selective immigration system that prioritises British workers. We'll bring you all the business reaction as the days goes on.
Also coming up, we'll have results from toy train-maker Hornby and home-builder Barratt Developments.
And Sports Direct will be holding its annual general meeting for shareholders. Last month the controversial retailer revealed that profits had more than halved, and a string of investment groups plan to vote against the re-appointment of chairman Keith Hellawell.