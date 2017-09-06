Business Live: Wednesday 6 September

Good morning and welcome to Business Live.

Last night, the Guardian published a leaked Home Office paper that suggests free movement of people will end in March 2019 and be replaced by a more selective immigration system that prioritises British workers. We'll bring you all the business reaction as the days goes on.

Also coming up, we'll have results from toy train-maker Hornby and home-builder Barratt Developments.

And Sports Direct will be holding its annual general meeting for shareholders. Last month the controversial retailer revealed that profits had more than halved, and a string of investment groups plan to vote against the re-appointment of chairman Keith Hellawell.