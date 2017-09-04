Business Live: Monday 4 September

Business leaders including Apple chief executive Tim Cook have called on President Donald Trump to reverse a decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy introduced by Barack Obama.

The policy prevents the deportation of nearly 800,000 young people - often called "Dreamers" - who came to the US illegally as children and allows them to work legally.

As well as top Democrats including Nancy Pelosi, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan has also urged Mr Trump to maintain the policy.