Business Live: Friday 1 September

Posted at 6:09 Construction giant to visit UK schoolsBBC Radio 5 liveOne of the UK's biggest construction firms, Kier Group, is planning to send around 200 of its staff to schools around the country to talk to them about careers in building.Haydn Mursell, the chief executive of Kier, says under 16s only get around an hour of careers advice and that tends to focus on higher education. He wants to change the image of the industry, saying "it isn't just manual labour".
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris and Simon Read
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Construction giant to visit UK schools
BBC Radio 5 live
One of the UK's biggest construction firms, Kier Group, is planning to send around 200 of its staff to schools around the country to talk to them about careers in building.
Haydn Mursell, the chief executive of Kier, says under 16s only get around an hour of careers advice and that tends to focus on higher education.
He wants to change the image of the industry, saying "it isn't just manual labour".
Damaging floods in South Asia
BBC Radio 5 live
There has been serious flooding in South Asia over the last month.
The state of Bihar in northeastern India has been badly hit, the BBC's Sameer Hashmi tells Wake Up To Money. More than 1.7 million peoiple have been displaced in that state alone.
If you include Nepal and Bangladesh, then 16 million people have been displaced over the last month and a half.
Sameer reminds us that these regions are "highly dependent" on agriculture, so flooding is particularly damaging.
'Global pandemic' of fraud
BBC Radio 5 live
Fraud accounts for more than half of all theft in the UK alone, says David Clarke, the director of the Fraud Advisory Panel and a former head of the City of London Police Fraud Squad.
"It's a global pandemic," he tells Wake Up to Money.
The government is conducting a review into the way agencies like the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority combat economic crime.
Prime Minister Theresa May plans to brief ministers on the findings by the end of summer.
"We need to co-ordinate the agencies properly," Mr Clarke says. For example, he says the Serious Fraud Office does not record crime in the same way as the police
He would also like to see a central area where all crime data and intelligence can be gathered.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Friday's Business Live page.
What's the best way to tackle a growing fraud crime wave?
Should you scrap your car? We'll have more on the scrappage schemes launched by car makers.
And there's a big event for the financial markets later on Friday, when the US releases the latest report on the jobs market.